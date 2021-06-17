California Company Gets Fed Approval for Organic CBD Pet Tincture

June 17, 2021 3 min read

Animals have long been known to benefit from CBD, just like humans. And with the cannabis-for-pets market taking off in recent years, a California-based company is upping the ante with a U.S. government-approved organic hemp oil.

Green Gorilla, a Malibu-based hemp company, on Friday launched a 1,200 mg broad-spectrum oil for pets with a daily dose of hemp-derived CBD. Unlike just about every other pet product on the market, Green Gorilla’s oil is certified organic by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“We’ve been extremely proactive with our legal hemp and olive CBD line of products since even before the industry got so big,” said Green Gorilla president Steven Saxton. “Part of being a leader in the industry, to us, means making the purest and cleanest products available.”

USDA support

Similar to humans, popular household pets have endocannabinoid systems capable of processing the calming effects of CBD. Green Gorilla claims a proprietary complex in its oils ensures quick-acting bioavailability so most dogs, cats, birds, rabbits and rodents will start feeling the compound’s intended effects within minutes.

And while most CBD oils — even those made for people — will do just fine for pets, an organic product certified by the USDA usually indicates a more trustworthy product made through a sustainable hemp-farming process.

A label indicating that a product is USDA Organic means at least 95 percent of the ingredients come from organic sources. Hemp is classified organic in the United States only if its grown without any industrial solvents, synthetic pesticides or chemical fertilizers. CBD extracted from an organic hemp plant is more likely to be free of heavy metals and other harmful toxins.

Best uses

Green Gorilla’s 1200 mg broad-spectrum oil has 300 mg of active CBD per bottle, and Saxton suggests using one pump of the spray each day for every 10 pounds of your pet’s body weight. One spray provides 12 mg of hemp extract and 4 mg of active CBD, he said. Green Gorilla’s CBD oil also contains a small amount of organic extra-virgin olive oil.

The Malibu-based company joins two other American CBD producers with organic hemp oils for pets on the market. Dallas-based Thryv Organics recently debuted 400 mg and 900 mg CBD oils designed for dogs, while Buffalo, New York-based Vitality CBD launched a full-spectrum CBD tincture at 250 mg and 500 mg potencies for all pets, made with organic coconut oil.