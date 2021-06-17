Store Tour

This Dispenary Is Part Funhouse, Part Diner, and All Trippy

Step inside Superette's new nostalgia-fueled pot playhouse.
Next Article
This Dispenary Is Part Funhouse, Part Diner, and All Trippy
Image credit: Alex Lysakowski

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This week, Canadian cannabis super brand Suprette opened a store in the Glebe section of Ottowa, and honestly we've never seen anything like it.

The dispensary is a technicolor, Willie Wonka-like stroll into a cannabis utopia. Part boardwalk carnival, part retro diner, and part cannabis store, the store is a joint venture between co-founders Mimi Lam and Drummond Munro. 

The creative duo has opened three cannabis stores in the past two years and won a Clio Award for their brand design. But the Glebe store takes their imagination to a whole new level. It even has a claw machine!

"This new store really shows the evolution of Superette as a brand and how we can continue to push the boundaries on our retail experience. From vintage diner to house of mirrors this customer journey will be unlike any other," says Munro.

Let's take a stroll inside its trippy interior. All photos courtesy of Alex Lysakowski.

Customers enter the store through a retro-inspired, diner-meets-candy shop and complete their ID check in a vintage custom photo booth. The Superette design team has inverted the traditional white tile/red grout color palette to create an eye-catching red-tiled wall that is an homage to 1950s Americana and a nod to capitalist consumerism with a contemporary twist.

The signature Flower Wall showcases their extensive selection of fresh bud.

 

Superette Glebe is home to the world's largest cannabis menuso large that the manufacturer made them sign a liability waiver for the marquee.

 

An arcade-inspired claw machine wrapped in clouds is affectionately named “Super Claw”, where customers can try their best to snag unexpected prizes ranging from gifts from local designers and artisans and Superette merch to rare paraphernalia and big-ticket surprises. 

 

Visitors can pass through a hidden door disguised behind a refurbished, old-fashioned soda machine and the diner then gives way to the surprise, middle “dream” space where three fairground-style funhouse mirrors distort reality as you move through the tunnel to reach sky-high ceilinged cannabis store behind. 

 

The merch shop offers a curated selection of gender-neutral clothing (including their new Super Strains collection), products, and accessories from cult brands like Sundae School, Pure Beauty, and Yew Yew.  

More from Green Entrepreneur
Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Store Tour

This Is What a Luxury Cannabis Dispensary Looks Like in Toronto

Store Tour

Is This The Socially-Distanced Dispensary Of The Future?

Store Tour

Sweet Flower Aims To Destigmatize Cannabis Shopping