2 Marijuana Stock To Add To Your Watchlist This Week

June 16, 2021 5 min read

This story originally appeared on MarijuanaStocks



2 Marijuana Stock To Add To Your Watchlist This Month

Now that marijuana stocks have met the half point of June trading is still a bit volatile. Yet for the better half of the last 6 weeks, cannabis stocks have started to show a bit more consistency in trading momentum. This has helped some marijuana stocks to see a bit of a pick-up in trading. Yet not all investors have been able to take the profits they hoped for.

One reason for this over the last 3 months the cannabis sector has dropped so much in trading. This created a situation where investors bought the dips but the companies kept dropping. So what this means is investors now need to wait to see a rise big enough to break even or take as much profit as possible. Marijuana stocks have yet again faced a bit of pullback this week but as of late, some sideways trading has taken place.

Even though cannabis stocks trade in an unpredictable market it’s tough to say when a bigger run will take place in the cannabis sector. With cannabis stocks showing a bit more fluctuation in the market, they are still trading at a level where you can still get in on the action. Meaning even with the sector recovering there is still time to find top marijuana stocks to buy.

Just make sure you do your research and take the time needed to evaluate your potential investment. When it comes to investing in the cannabis industry marijuana stocks specifically always give yourself the best chance at making a return. Which doing your homework on each possible company may give you insight on which marijuana stocks to buy and which you should not. Below are a few investment options that may add value to your June 2021 watchlist.

Marijuana Stocks To Watch Right Now

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTC:FFNTF) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

[Read More] Top Marijuana Penny Stocks To Buy Right Now? 2 With Potential For Gains

4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front Ventures Corp. over the last 3 months of trading started to look better in the market. The company like many other cannabis stocks began started to fall victim to the sector-wide downtrend. It wasn’t until the start of April when things began to pick back up for the company. In the first week or so of April FFNTF stock jumped up 13 percent going from $1.09 a share to $1.24.

Moving forward from this point FFNTF stock dipped down until the 15th of April but soon was able to rise back up in trading once more. From the 15th to the 22nd of April the company saw a 16 percent increase in trading. During this time the company was showing signs of a nice recovery even with a bit of volatility thrown its way.

Currently FFNTF stock is starting to see some more momentum in the market. If we go from the start of April to currently in June you can see FFNTF stock is still up by 18 percent. If the company can continue to. sustain its momentum FFNTF stock may soon reach even higher market levels. In recent news, the company has announced it has made a $75,000 contribution to Elk Grove Village, Illinois. This was done to support local communities and their health and wellness initiatives.

Words From The Elk Grove Village Mayor

“The Village’s community events and outreach are the lifeblood of our community–they keep neighbors connected to each other and give expression to our common values. It is through these connections and values that we affirm our commitment to supporting the health of our neighborhoods and future,” said Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig B. Johnson. “I want to thank 4Front for their generous donation, which will help us expand the reach of our village’s life-changing initiatives while strengthening our community for the better.”

[Read More] Legal Cannabis Could Soon Make Its Way Into Rhode Island

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is not known to be solely just a cannabis company. Yet recently the company gained more attention this past month when it finalized the purchase of GW Pharmaceuticals. During this time Jazz CEO Bruce Cozadd was quoted in regards to this acquisition. He said the closing

“marks a transformative milestone in creating an innovative, high-growth, global biopharma leader in neuroscience with a worldwide commercial and operational footprint.”

Hopefully in time can help add some positive sentiment to how JAZZ stock performs in the market. Because it’s not a pure-play cannabis company JAZZ stock has been able to see a consistent rise in trading. However even as the company has climbed in the market it’s one of the more volatile companies in the market.

Even as JAZZ stock has started to face some pullback from February to now the company is up 16 percent. Due to the company being a pharmaceutical company the way JAZZ stock performs in the market may see another rise as trading in June continues. Right now the company is looking good in the market even with a slight dip in trading. So with this investors will be keeping a focus on Jazz Pharmaceuticals.