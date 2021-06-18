The 7 Most Desired Skill Sets in Cannabis Right Now

June 18, 2021 1 min read

David Belsky is the CEO and Founder at FlowerHire, a cannabis recruiting agency founded in LA with over 500 placements in 10 states. He helps professionals in the cannabis businesses find jobs spanning from seed-to-sale¬ to ancillary to multi-state operators—and everything in between. On the podcast, he talks about the biggest opportunities and trends he sees cropping up in 2021 and the skill sets companies want. Chances are you probably possess some of these traits.