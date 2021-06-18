Podcast

The 7 Most Desired Skill Sets in Cannabis Right Now

Next Article

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur
home
1 min read

David Belsky is the CEO and Founder at FlowerHire, a cannabis recruiting agency founded in LA with over 500 placements in 10 states. He helps professionals in the cannabis businesses find jobs spanning from seed-to-sale¬ to ancillary to multi-state operators—and everything in between. On the podcast, he talks about the biggest opportunities and trends he sees cropping up in 2021 and the skill sets companies want. Chances are you probably possess some of these traits. 

More from Green Entrepreneur
Book your session with expert Dustin Mathews
Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Podcast

System of a Down's Shavo Odadjian Opens Up About Weed

Podcast

Why Chris Webber Is Playing Sixth Man for Minority-Run Cannabis Businesses

Podcast

Got Cannabis Questions? Leaf411 Has (Free) Answers