Louisiana Governor Signs Marijuana Decriminalization Bill Into Law

June 21, 2021 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Benzinga



Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards signed off on House Bill 652 to decriminalize small amounts of cannabis possession for personal use.

Possession of up to 14 grams will now be categorized as a misdemeanor rather than a felony. Those caught violating the law face up to a $100 fine without jail time.

"It essentially provides for the officer to write a ticket with no jail time," Shreveport Rep. Alan Seabaugh told the Daily Advertiser about the bill, signed on Tuesday.

Only possession was revised under the legislation. Laws against distribution and unlicensed cultivation remain in effect.

Related: Louisiana Will Expand Its Medical Marijuana Market

Governor signs off despite concerns

In a Twitter statement, Bel Edwards, who has stood out as one of the few remaining democratic governors leery of cannabis legalization, said he did not take the decision lightly. He stated that the bill passed with bipartisan support after "a robust discussion" regarding the effects of the ongoing drug war against cannabis.

The governor pushed back on the notion that the bill decriminalized cannabis, noting that small fines remain. Still, the bill eliminates the possibility that being arrested for possession of small amounts of cannabis will result in prison time–a substantial step, which cannabis reform advocates typically demand.

Bel Edwards has additional cannabis legislation anticipating his signature–with a medical bill allowing smokable flower awaiting his decision.