3 Marijuana Stocks To Watch Before Next Week Monday

3 Top Marijuana Stocks For Next Weeks Watchlist

This past week marijuana stocks faced a bit of pullback in the market. This was due to the Federal Reserve concerning interest rates. So with the sector dropping back down, it gave those looking to invest in cannabis another chance. Meaning even though cannabis stocks are still trading at low numbers this current dip presented an even better buying opportunity. Those who are not as a skeptic about the future of the market are now looking for top marijuana stocks to buy.

From mid-February up until the last half of May cannabis stocks were dealing with a major downtrend in the market. Only a select few companies were not badly impacted by this event. However, for the majority of cannabis stocks, it was a tough time. This led to many investors feeling uncertain about the sector. Especially with how regulated the cannabis industry is becoming. Some analysts have gone on to say the more regulated the industry becomes the more cannabis stocks will average down.

With more states going legal and better legislation in the works it is only creating a more legitimate market. Not to mention legislators and congress are currently working to pass a federal reform bill. Currently, marijuana is still illegal under federal law but if soon becomes rescheduled or lifted it will be a game-changer to the growth of the global cannabis industry.

Also if and when federal reform passes in the United States some investors feel it may be a catalyst that sparks a run with marijuana stocks. So until then many people are remaining patience and keeping watch for what’s next to come. Just make sure you do your research beforehand so you understand what type of company you are investing in. Here are 3 marijuana stocks to watch before next week.

Green Thumb Industries Inc. since March 30th GTBIF stock has been on the road to recovery. Since that time the company has been building back its lost momentum. From the 30th of March GTBIF displayed a bit more volatility in the market and on the 31st the company spiked in the trading. Yet once April started GTBIF stock dipped back down in trading. April 8th to the 14th GTBIF saw a subtle 8 percent rise in trading. Yet after the 14th GTBIF dropped once more and continued all the 20th of April.

Now from this time to the 30th of the month, GTBIF was able to recover again making for a 19 percent increase in trading. Much of May was a loss in market momentum for the company and currently in June GTBIF stock is working to recover once more. The company has certainly seen bigger gains in the market however GTBIF stock is still holding a decent position in the market. So when a big boost in momentum comes it will easier for GTBIF to run to a higher market level.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. is another marijuana stock that has been running into issues with reaching higher market levels. However, even though April was a volatile drop for CURLF stock the start of May was a better moment. April 29th to May 3rd CURLF stock had a nice jump in trading. Many thought this was going to be the moment when the company would have a bit more consistency in the market. During that time that rise in trading made for gains of 13 percent.

Now since that rise CURLF stock was a bit volatile with small dips in trading that eventually led to an even bigger drop. Unfortunately, the company was not able to sustain any trading momentum in May and currently in June is facing the same issue. However, shareholders are confident that it’s only a matter of time before things turn around for these marijuana stocks to watch.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

To some investors, Greenlane Holdings, Inc. is one of the volatile marijuana stocks to watch. Since April the company has been fighting to keep up any momentum it can. Looking at March 30th to April 1st GNLN stock saw a nice spike in the market. This increase in trading generated gains of 51 percent but after this moment was not able to keep this climb going.

In fact, the entire month of April was one big drop in trading even with small spikes along the way. Heading into May and the same pattern took place GNLN stock was not able to see a rise in trading. At this point, shareholders grew with a bit of uncertainty even though from an operational standpoint the company was making headway. Currently in June GNLN stock is still down but investors are still hopeful that netter trading is soon to come.