How to Save on a High-End Cannabis Storage System

June 28, 2021

With the world is primed for a wave of cannabis industry growth, with legal sales predicted to go over $22 billion next year, you're going to have to get with the times! Travel is finally picking back up after a pandemic-ridden year and if you're hitting the road, you don't want to do it without your favorite green buddy. Keep your bud fresh no matter where your adventures take you this summer and beyond with the Stori™ Cannabis Storage System.

Stori is a smart storage system that offers a safe, functional, and attractive place to store all of your cannabis products. Cannabis is a part of your life, and Stori aims to remove the stigma involved in proudly displaying your tastes and preferences. Stori wants you to proudly display it in your living space, just like you would a wine cart or tea set, because in many places, it's legal, folks.

The storage system includes a case, six pods, and six tubes. Each pod can store up to seven grams of cannabis while the tubes keep multiple pre-rolls secure while you're on the go. The case can hold six pods, six tubes, and still has room for accessories like papers, lighters, and vapes. With an airtight lid and child-resistant design, the Stori storage system is food-safe and expertly designed to keep your bud fresh.

Plus, with the Stori app, you can find details about products you've purchased, keep track of your purchases, and even see regional offers from retailers. You can discover new strains through the app's recommendations systems and search Stori's complete list of strains with reviews from Stori users to find new inspiration. It's product discovery, but for cannabis.

Stori was named a #2 Product of the Day, #2 Product of the Week, and #5 Product of the Month on Product Hunt for good reason. Gear up for a fun summer when you get the Stori™ Cannabis Storage System for 25 percent off $220, for just $164.95 today.

Prices are subject to change.