Marijuana Stocks To Watch At The End Of The Month

2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch At The End Of June

Marijuana stocks are once again starting to move back up in the market from last week’s pullback. A great amount of attention is focused on the growth of the overall cannabis industry. For instance, many more states in 2021 are pushing for legalization. In the last year, alone over $17 billion has been generated and the numbers are projected to go even higher. The U.S. cannabis industry is growing and evolving at a fast pace.

More companies and businesses are expanding and displaying true innovation. Much of this growth has come with more dispensaries being opened across the U.S. As well as more companies expanding by way of mergers and acquisitions. Some of the top marijuana companies have joined forces to create some of the biggest marijuana companies in the industry. Along with that, there has been a big push for better cannabis legislation both on a state and federal level.

With more states that go legal, each state is free to create its own laws and regulations for its legal cannabis market. Next and what is considered the biggest hurdle is ending cannabis prohibition. Legalizing or even decriminalizing cannabis on a federal level will allow for more growth and innovation to take place. For instance, many U.S. cannabis-based businesses would be able to work with abroad for cannabis companies inside of the United States.

This would help bring more value to the global cannabis industry. Not to mention the potential increase in trading momentum for marijuana stocks. The current state of the cannabis industry is still expanding every day. More people are searching for ways to get involved in legal cannabis. With the proper due diligence, there is much opportunity to be found for any potential investor. Here are 2 possible marijuana stocks to buy in 2021.

Marijuana Stocks To Watch In 2021

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTC:FFLWF) Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTC:RWBYF)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. is a leading, technology-powered, adult-use cannabis retailer. The company has more than 85 corporate-owned stores in its network. Even as FFLWF stock began to drop in trading the company is a bit of a volatile company. Meaning when FFLWF stock was falling decent uptick along the way helped shareholders make some kind of return. For instance, when the company started to drop after April 9th it wasn’t until the 20th that FFLWF stock began to rise again. From April 20th to the 5th of May the company had a small recovery that generated gains of 17 percent.

Even though the company continued to fall soon after May 15th to June 9th FFLWF stock was able to rise once more. This run made for a 20 percent increase in trading even though once again the company fell shortly after. Currently, the company is starting to build back more momentum but only time will tell if the company was is able to rise even higher. With this investors are keeping an eye on this marijuana stock heading into next month. In recent news, the company announces the exercise of series A-3 warrants by alimentation couche-tard.

Words From The Company

“Alimentation Couche-Tard has been a strategic partner of Fire & Flower for almost two years and has been key in supporting the expansion of our data-driven retail network and improving our financial position through their continued investment. The exercise of these warrants speaks to the continued growth of our partnership and 2707’s strong support of Fire and Flower’s technology-driven retail strategy to drive ongoing financial and operational growth. With our strengthened balance sheet, we are strategically positioned to expand across Canada and in the U.S. as we continue to build out our omni-channel retail portfolio,” said Trevor Fencott, Chief Executive Officer of Fire & Flower.

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. is another marijuana stock that since the start of the downtrend in February has been fluctuating in the market. As of recent trading RWBYF stock has been fighting to regain better trading momentum in the market.

So far the company has not been able to find that boost in trading but shareholders are remaining hopeful that trading will turn around in the near future. In recent news, the company announced they are focused on being a superstate operator. If this can go well for the company it may help with how RWBYF stock trades in the market.