2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch Heading Into Next Month

2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch Before July

Many marijuana stocks are starting to see more momentum from earlier in the week. At the end of last week, the cannabis sector started to see a bit of pullback in the market. However much this pullback has started to subside as better trading has occurred. Right now many new states are working on passing cannabis legislation to establish a legal marijuana market. Currently, states like North Carolina, Rhode Island, and Louisiana are pushing to legalize cannabis.

This would help to add more value and overall revenue to the U.S. cannabis industry. Not to mention that the tax money from some states is being used to help fund and support programs that promote social equity. In addition to some of that tax money is also being used to help rebuild communities. Mainly that have been badly impacted by the war on drugs. The cannabis industry overall inside of the United States is growing and further developing at a fast pace.

More companies are coming out with new products and releasing news about expanding operations. This also plays a part in the momentum and increased trading for marijuana stocks. Currently, the market is just starting to show better trading from the last several months. Back in February the entire cannabis sector started to drop in trading.

This caused a catch 22 situation meaning it presented a solid buying opportunity as well as a loss for some shareholders. However, it seems as things are starting to turn around in the market. Yet a bigger increase needs to happen to call it a full recovery. Some analysts feel at some point the sector will reach back to high that was seen in the first 2 weeks of February. Below are 2 marijuana stocks to watch in 2021

Marijuana Stocks To Watch Right Now

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTC:PLNHF) TILT Holdings Inc. (OTC:TLLTF)

Planet 13 Holdings Inc.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. is known as the cannabis company that built the marijuana superstore out in Las Vegas. Over the last few months, PLNHF stock has been able to see better trading. Since May 13th PLNHF stock has been building back its trading moment. From the 13th to May 21st PLNHF stock jumped up by 12 percent which showed good growth potential in the market.

Now further on even as the company sustained this upward push PLNHF stock was still a bit volatile with its trading. Looking from the end of May to currently in June PLNHF stock is still up by 8 percent. Now PLNHF stock is still down from higher trading a few months ago. Nevertheless, more consistent upward trading is taking place. I recent news the company announced the grand opening of the Orange County superstore. The official opening date for the new location is set for July 1st.

Words From The Company

“We are thrilled to be bringing our industry-leading retail experience to cannabis consumers in Southern California. The Planet 13 brand is synonymous with exceptional customer experience with a focus on extensive product selection, unique entertainment features, and world class customer service. Our Orange County SuperStore is designed to encompass all of the above,” said Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO of Planet 13. “Orange County is home to 3 million people and has another 50 million visitors each year – making it a massive opportunity for consumer-focused cannabis brands.

TILT Holdings Inc.

TILT Holdings Inc. over the last few months has been a bit of volatile cannabis stock to watch. Even while dropping in the market some trading spikes did occur heading into this month. Like many other cannabis stocks, mid-May was the time when the sector saw an increase in trading momentum.

For example, from May 13th to June 1st a 20 percent jump n trading took place for TLTTF stock. Now since that time the company has dropped a bit in trading. However, from the 22nd to the 26th the company has started to rise once again. In recent news, the company announced they have reached an agreement with the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission.

Words From The CEO

“We worked diligently with the Cannabis Control Commission to resolve the investigation that has stalled our remaining state licenses for the past two years,” said Gary Santo, CEO of TILT. “We appreciate the time, effort and professionalism afforded to TILT by the CCC staff and are thrilled to have come to an amicable resolution with the Commission. Since joining the TILT team, I have made it a point to reinforce our focus on building a culture of compliance and have taken steps to build out our compliance team across the organization, making key hires that reflect both depth of industry knowledge and integrity in processes. The conclusion of this investigation marks the turning of a page for TILT and we look forward to serving many new patients and customers in our communities later this year.”