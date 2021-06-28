Is it already legal? The SCJN declares unconstitutional the articles that prohibit the use of cannabis in Mexico
The Supreme Court of Justice (SCJN) of Mexico threw away on Monday the prohibition of the recreational use of marijuana in the country after Congress failed to reach consensus to approve a law to regulate recreational cannabis.
With eight votes, the plenary session of the Supreme Court endorsed the proposal of Minister Norma Lucía Piña Hernández which pointed out that the Congress of the Union had failed to comply with the Court's mandate by failing to regulate the recreational use of marijuana .
This declaration is expected to be published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) this week.
Because there is no specific regulation by Congress, consumers must go to the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) to request permission. However, it is not authorized to import, trade or supply marijuana, at the moment.
