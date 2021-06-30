What's the Difference Between Cannabis Oil and CBD Oil?

June 30, 2021 6 min read

Smoking might be the trend right now, but trust me, infused oils may very well be the future.

Cannabis plants have various derivatives, a host of psychoactive compounds, hundreds of cannabinoids, and various forms of terpenes. This gives users a wide basket to choose their infused oil from, it also makes selecting one a very hard task.

The commonly used oils are Hemp oil, cannabis oil, CBD oil, weed stem oil, CBD tinctures, hemp seed oil, etc. These oils are popular for their medicinal and recreational value. They are generally considered to be very safe to ingest with no combustion-attached risks.

Recently, there has been a wide debate on the potential benefits of CBD oil and cannabis oil. Other oils derived from cannabis have been extensively discussed in the last year. This post will majorly focus on discussing the variations between CBD oil and cannabis oils.

CBD oil vs. cannabis oil

First off, while both oils are far from being the same, they have a common source; they can both be extracted from Cannabis Sativa plants.

CBD oil and cannabis oil are produced and packaged in varieties, however, both forms are consumed for very different reasons and they're regulated by entirely different laws ( which you'll come to know as you read on).

What is CBD Oil?

This oil is made from industrial hemp. Hemp is a variety of cannabis Sativa plants.

The unique feature of this oil is that it only has trace amounts of THC, often less than 1%. This renders the oil non-psychotropic.

However, other cannabinoids are contained in hemp, some of which include CBD, CBC, CBGA, CBN, and CBDA. These cannabinoids have their own added effects but none of it is psychoactive. CBD oil is one of the safest cannabis extract oil to ingest.

Commercial companies make use of hemp seed oil or olive oil carriers to boost the bioavailability of CBD oil. Appeals to more customers.

If you do not fancy CBD oils with other cannabinoid compounds, you're in luck. There are two forms of CBD oils. They are Full spectrum CBD oil and CBD isolate oil.

Full Spectrum CBD Oil

If you come across a product with this phrase, it implies that the oil contains other cannabinoids like CBG, CBN, CBC, etc. In addition to this, it also contains flavonoids and terpenes.

The addition of these "not-so-active" cannabinoids work in conjunction with the CBD molecule to produce the famous "entourage effect". Meaning that they all come together to induce an effect that is greater than each effect.

If you're looking to experience the entourage effect, then this CBD oil is your best bet.

CBD Isolate Oil

As the name implies, this CBD oil does not contain any other compound besides cannabidiol. Other compounds like cannabinoids, flavonoids, or terpenes are absent; if they are present, their content level is less than 0.2% of the total compound. Due to this, the oil is tasteless and odorless.

This is the purest form of CBD oil, which makes it more preferable to use it as an ingredient in meal recipes.

It is up to the user to select which CBD oil is preferred.

What is Cannabis Oil?

This is also referred to as marijuana oil or THC oil.

Cannabis oil is an oil infused with a high amount of cannabis extract high in THC. This oil contains a significantly higher amount of THC than CBD oil. It can be extracted from any form of the cannabis plant, be it one for recreational or medicinal purposes. This is in contrast to CBD oil that is most times extracted from industrial hemp.

Due to regulatory guidelines, rouge manufacturers often mislabel their CBD oil as cannabis oil to appeal to new customers.

Cannabis oil is majorly preferred for recreational reasons. People use it to get high because of its considerable levels of THC. A few use it for its medical purpose.

Benefits and Risks

CBD Oil

CBD oils are used to treat medical conditions like:

Insomnia

Fatigue

Cancer

Alzheimer's disease

Parkinson's disease

Allergies

Asthma

Migraine

Arthritis

Chronic pain

Epilepsy

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Multiple sclerosis

Lung diseases

And others.

Risks: CBD oil has minimal side effects when it is used in the recommended dosage.

Note that the oil may interact with other drugs, or supplements added to your diet.

Cannabis Oil

Some of the benefits of using cannabis oil include:

Stronger high

Extended duration of effect

Healthy consumption (Zero combustion of weed)

Discreet to use ( no telling aroma or smoke)

Cannabis oil can also be used to treat a higher level of pain, due to the presence of both THC and CBD molecules. Having both major cannabinoids increases the effectiveness of this oil to treat certain disease conditions.

Risks: If used excessively, users might experience some of the side effects of consuming THC high weed. Some of which include paranoia, dizziness, couch-lock, nausea, loss of appetite, etc.

Laws regulating both

CBD Oil

In Europe, industrial hemp must contain no more than 0.2% THC for it to be approved. While in the United States of America, the limit for THC content is 0.3%.This THC content reduces as the hemp is processed into CBD oil, hence CBD oils have no psychoactive effects and cannot make the user high.

It is legally sold in across Europe and in most states in the U.S

Cannabis Oil

Legally cannabis oil cannot be sold in most nations for recreational use. It can only be recommended to patients with medical conditions that can be treated with it. Most times, before cannabis oil is prescribed, other treatments must have been tried out.

For this reason, you cannot find cannabis oil being sold on eBay, Etsy, or other online stores and dispensaries.

Now, you only have to decide which of these products to get and remember that finding the right product is never easy. When you find the right product, stick to your source.