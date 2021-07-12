Why Microdosers and Macrodosers Need to Get Along

July 12, 2021 4 min read

Cannabis is (finally) becoming more acceptable. As decades of misinformation come to light and the stigma fades, those who were once scared of the plant are now curious about it.

But the rebranding of weed has only gone so far. While low-doses and hemp-derived cannabis get most of the thumbs-ups in the mainstream media, cannabis, in general, is still considered a dangerous drug by the Federal government. Meanwhile, we are taught that alcohol consumption is fine and dandy— and socially acceptable.

We now scientifically know that this is an absurd untruth: alcohol is a neurotoxin, cannabis is neuroprotective.

But there’s also a rift between the relatively new cannabis ‘industry’ and the marijuana movement of old. I'm talking about the microdosers versus the macrodosers. Old schoolers often perceive the industry as patronizing, commandeered by money-grubbing corporate entities, while canna-newbies believe falsehoods about the lazy, zoned-out “stoner.”

But both cannabis camps want the same thing: to stop being judged. We have seen the beginnings of cannabis acceptance. So with that in mind, let’s stop perpetuating the misperceptions. In order for cannabis to be well and truly normalized, the reconciliation of these two cannabis camps is the next step.

Stop judging

As both the co-founder of the cannabis women’s wellness company, Kikoko, and someone with a relatively wimpy cannabis tolerance, I sit squarely in what many would call the microdoser camp. However, I harbor no judgment for the macrodoser, and neither should you. If we truly believe what we preach—that cannabis is medicine—how does your 5mg edible differ from a 50mg one? At what dose do the medicinal properties of cannabis suddenly disappear? Hint: never.

It's true—not everyone should be popping 50-1,000mg of THC a day, especially those whose brains are still developing. But some people need that much to feel normal, sleep, alleviate pain, tame the monkey mind, or fight illness in the same way you only need 3mg.

In fact, the cancer-fighting properties of cannabis are dose-dependent, meaning the higher the dose the more effective in fighting cancer growth and also pain. And of course, there’s tolerance: The more regularly you use cannabis the higher your tolerance becomes. So after years as a seasoned regular, it’s not surprising someone will need a little more to get high.

The stigma of the consumption method is unfounded as well. While the cannabis edible (or imbibable) is the hallmark of the microdoser, smoking, vaping, and dabbing are the macrodoser’s terrain. All of which are associated with the sketchiness of illegality.

But this divide is really just a product of legal restrictions, which typically sets doses at 10mg max for edibles. This makes finding higher dose ‘discreet’ products difficult and expensive, leaving macrodosers limited to wax, shatter, and flower, among others. So yes, while an edible is probably the healthier way to consume cannabis (by saving your lungs), macrodosers have limited options in the edible department—legally and often financially.

Making adjustments

High-dose tolerant customers told us liked our products but the dosage was too low. They were tired of taking five Buzz mints or drinking two Positivi-Tea’s to feel anything, let alone the cost of having to do that. So we launched X by Kikoko, (for eXperts only), with XTabs tablets in 30 and 50mg THC.

While I am unlikely to pop these little beauties frequently (read never), I know many people who do and can function totally normally on them. I also know people who live with extreme pain and only doses this high offer any relief. In fact, they offer better relief than the opioids the doctors force on them.

In short, macrodosing provides all the same benefits that microdosing can, simply for a different brain. In the same way, it sucks to receive a sideways glance at a party when we choose cannabis over alcohol, think twice before judging the high-dose user. In order for cannabis to be completely normalized—and someday voted into federal legality—all cannabis stigma must be erased, and the cannabis community must be welcoming to all consumers, low and high.