What are Skunk, Haze, and Kush?

July 12, 2021 6 min read

This story originally appeared on Cannabis.net



Cannabis enthusiasts globally are familiar with these varieties: Skunk, Haze, and Kush because they profoundly impact the cannabis industry. To have a comprehensive understanding of the history of cannabis, it must start with these three substances.

In addition to being some of the first considerable strains in modern times, these strains also influenced the rise of cultivars that cannabis smokers loved. So what makes Skunk, Haze, and Kush the classics they are today? Let's get answers!

RELATED: So, How Did Sativa Really Become The 'Energy Queen' Of Cannabis?

The Holy Grail within the cannabis industry

Every cannabis first-timer immediately unravels the variety of strains available in the cannabis industry. Such users and growers have an avalanche of strains to select from, which is grounded in the genetics of cannabis.

The availability of these varieties explains why there are cannabis strains with different effects, tastes, and growth features. It is therefore common to find cannabis enthusiasts with shelves full of different kinds of varieties as this allows them to enjoy what these strains have to offer.

From the myriad of options, some strains stand out from the others. Anyone who smokes Skunk, Haze, and Kush will confirm that these are legendary strains that have become a kind of "Holy Grail" within the cannabis industry.

These three strains attained legendary status because of what they offer the cannabis user: a distinctive, robust flavor and superior yields that are every grower's delight. These strains are even more popular in recent times because cannabis breeders use their genetics as a building block for hundreds of many new hybrid strains.

What is skunk cannabis?

A skunk is a super-strong form of cannabis that has taken over the streets of America, with cannabis users preferring it to other strains. However, as one of the oldest bred hybrids in modern cannabis history, it has thrived in various locations worldwide.

It is often referred to as the number one choice for breeders and has given rise to hundreds of new strains. Skunk cannabis-derived its name from an animal, and its flavor is called the "Skunk terpenes." This cannabis is revered in the industry for its strength and intense aroma.

So what makes Skunk so unique and appealing? Why are breeders eager to use this strain to create new cultivars? Skunk offers a balanced package of phytochemicals with reliable and robust genetics, all with a delicious taste.

It has a slightly indica-dominated strain, grows in a bushy yet compact way, and has thick-fingered fan leaves with a dense canopy. The Skunk strain has a 17% THC content (which fluctuates based on the nutrition and lighting the plant receives). When users smoke Skunk, their mood is instantly elevated; they feel relaxed and at peace.

The flowers of the Skunk strain provide a pleasant and slightly sour taste because of their high terpene myrcene content that also guarantees a relaxing effect.

Skunk smoking tip: This strain is better enjoyed when smoked in the late afternoon and evening, just after completing your tasks for the day. You are bound to sleep peacefully with creative and inspiring thoughts.

RELATED: 5 Predictions for Craft Cannabis in 2021

What is kush cannabis?

Kush cannabis belongs to be the family of some of the most popular strains globally and quickly gets listed on the top when compiling excellent cannabis. The Kush strains have the "Stoning" indica, a user's delight for its deeply relaxing and euphoric effects for many years.

Human beings have been enjoying Kush for thousands of years in their Himalayas homeland. Kush has impressive outstanding traits attributed to its strong genetics, giving users a compelling flavor, effect, and smell.

The plants grow shorter and bushier than other tall and slim sativa plants with broad leaves, thick stems, and laterally grown canopies. With dense, compact, and chunky flowers, the Kush cannabis has all the features of fantastic cannabis.

One thing you cannot miss with Kush is its great taste which makes users come back to it again and again. In addition, you are sure that getting a physical body high with this cannabis due to its 18% THC levels isn't overwhelming for the user.

Kush smoking tip: this cannabis is best enjoyed in the evening. You will bask in its intense aroma, soothing effect, and physical high that keeps you excited all evening.

What is haze cannabis?

Haze is the perfect cannabis that completes the super trio cycle as it brings something different to the table. In contrast to the other two, Haze offers an energizing Sativa punch instead of getting stoned; you will most likely feel sleepy and lightheaded.

You are most likely to find Haze genetics lining the cannabis shelf in California dispensaries. The cultivars have gained traction within the last decade for the motivating and happy highs users enjoy.

Haze is higher in height when planted, yet growers can still keep them indoors while training and move them out later. The plants are also thinner colas full of trichomes with large expansive canopies. This cannabis plant has tall colas filled with sweet and citrus terpenes, which are cognitively energizing with 16% THC levels.

Haze smoking tip: Haze can be taken while working and going about your day in the afternoon because you are sure of not getting stoned.

RELATED: The Best Weed Strains For All Those Binge-Watching Nights

Bottom line

So between Skunk, Kush, and Haze, which is better? Well, it depends on the cannabis user as everyone has their peculiar preferences. For some users, they seek a cannabis flavor they can snuggle down with on a couch, something with good indica, while they enjoy their favorite pastime.

Some others desire something substantial as they take on a hike in the mountains or while surfing, a potent Sativa for the moment.

Skunk and Kush are somewhat similar as they both provide an intense high that relaxes your body and clears your mind. With both strains, you will also enjoy a boost in appetite, and they are perfect for an evening of relaxation and games.

Haze is different from Skunk and Kush in size and effects; they have to be grown outdoors and offer the best impact when taken during the day. As a result, you can be fully functional and engaged in daily activities while taking the Haze cannabis strain.

So what are you waiting for? Get one of the foundational cannabis strains (if you haven't done that already) and enjoy the high!