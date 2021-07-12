Are These Marijuana Stocks Worth Buying Right Now? 2 To Watch In July

July 12, 2021 5 min read

This story originally appeared on MarijuanaStocks



2 Marijuana Stocks That May Be Good Investment Opportunities This Month

As of late marijuana stocks are still showing good entry points. This has its advantages as the sector works towards better trading. Some cannabis companies have been showing better signs of recovery in the market. Even as volatility impacts some cannabis stocks the entire sector has started to fare for most marijuana companies. Some of the fear and doubts that investors have felt in the last few months have started to subside.

Much of this renewed confidence stems from how the sector is currently performing. Things have certainly started to look better for most cannabis stocks. Yet more upward trading still needs to happen for a full recovery to take place. With many cannabis stocks starting to show more consistency in trading some are still showing good buying opportunities. The overall growth of the cannabis industry this growth is also adding to the current momentum in the sector.

This is also showing people there is still time to invest in the cannabis space. With legal cannabis in more than half of the U.S., this is setting up a strong foundation for the cannabis industry. Especially with new or developing markets in newly legalized states. As more states become legal this also lights a bigger fire under Congress to eventually enact federal cannabis reform. With cannabis being federally legal or even decriminalized it will allow for even more progress to take place.

For example, when federal reform is in place U.S. based cannabis companies will then be able to work in abroad markets. This would also potentially help drive more momentum into the market helping the way some marijuana stocks trade. The more progress that takes place in the cannabis industry in its entirety also has the chance to resonate amongst the market side of the sector.

Marijuana Stocks To Watch This Month

Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTC:CURLF) Cresco Labs Inc. (OTC:CRLBF)

[Read More] 3 Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch In July For Better Trading

Curaleaf Holdings Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations, and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

In the last 8 weeks of trading, the company has been trying to sustain any upward momentum it can find. Initially back at the end of April moving into the first few days of May CURLF stock saw a strong rise in trading. From April 29th to the 3rd of May CURLF stock saw an increase of 14 percent during that time.

However, moving further into May the company had a difficult time sustaining this upward push due to volatile trading. However CURLF stock was able to see another upward rise in the middle of the month. Now as trading in June got started this is where CURLF stock felt the impact of a drop in trading.

Now towards the end of June, a small uptick took place but eventually it was short-lived moving into July. Currently, the company is still down in the market but things may change in the near future for this marijuana stock to watch. In recent news, the company has announced that Ranjan Kalia will be the new Chief Financial Officer. The role of Ranjan Kalia being the new Chief Financial Officer is set to take place on July 19th, 2021.

[Read More] Looking For the Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy In 2021? 3 To Watch Right Now

Words From The Company

Boris Jordan, Executive Chairman of the Board of Curaleaf, said, “On behalf of the Board of Directors and the executive leadership team I want to personally thank Mike for his tremendous commitment and contributions to Curaleaf. During Mike’s tenure as Chief Financial Officer he delivered exceptional financial performance management while ensuring the Company maintained its commitment to a strong balance sheet to help drive our business and meet our goals. Mike played an important role in setting the foundation for our future success; moreover, he’s an exceptional professional and friend. We wish him all the best for a prompt and full recovery.”

Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs Inc. together with its subsidiaries cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand. Over the last 2 months, CRLBF stock has seen better trading days.

Yet in recent trading, the company has been fighting to climb back up in the market. In the first week of May, CRLBF stock saw a nice upward push. Yet from May 6th to the close of the month CLRBF stock did see a significant drop in trading. Yet even while dropping the remainder of May from the 21st to the 28th CRLBF stock started slowly recover heading into June. However in similar fashion trading in June was not a good time for the company.

Essentially the entire month of June was one big drop in trading with mild spikes at the end of the month. Even though CLRBF stock is currently down this month from the 22nd of May to July 12th the company has seen a 10 percent increase in trading. With more time left in July, shareholders are watching to see if any changes occur in the market for Cresco Labs Inc.