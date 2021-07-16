Podcast

Is Cannabis a Performance-Enhancing Drug?

The World Anti-Doping Agency says yes and promptly banned Sha'Carri Richardson from competing in the Olympics after she tested positive for weed. But a new, well-researched book argues otherwise.
Olympic track star Sha’Carri Richardson was disqualified from competing in the Summer Olympics following a positive marijuana test. Though weed is legal both in the city where Richardson used it (Portland) and in more than half the nation, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) still bans the plant.

But why? Like steroids, can cannabis make you run unnaturally faster? Does it give you an unfair advantage?

Josiah Hesse is a guest on this week's Green Entrepreneur Podcast. He has spent years following the popularity of cannabis consumption in elite sports and has dived into the research. His observations are chronicled in his provocative, upcoming book: RUNNER’S HIGH: How a Movement of Cannabis-Fueled Athletes Is Changing the Science of Sports. 

Sure, Hesse says, pot might give you an advantage, but not in the way WADA and other prohibitionists believe. Take a listen. 

