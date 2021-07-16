2 Marijuana Stocks For Your Investment Portfolio

July 16, 2021 5 min read

This story originally appeared on MarijuanaStocks



2 Marijuana Stocks To Add To Your July Watchlist

Marijuana stocks during the 2nd week of July are facing a bit more volatile trading. This has led to some cannabis stocks dealing with a bit of pullback in the market. A dip in trading creates another chance for people to invest in top marijuana stocks at lower prices. Now some may feel that with Chuck Schumer revealing a draft for his cannabis reform bill that better trading would of happen.

Furthermore, once the details of the bill went public some backlash came out of the White House. Jen Psaki spoke on the fact that President Biden is still opposed to broader cannabis reform. This played a factor as to why a lack of trading momentum occurred throughout that day. However much of the better trading that has recently been seen in the sector has happened from the open.

Yet some mid to EOD pops do happen but the morning is when most of the action takes place. The cannabis industry as a whole is still maturing day by day. Between more cannabis companies expanding through M&A and the increased demand for more marijuana products, the future looks promising. Especially with what’s going on with enacting federal cannabis reform. In addition to more states working to legalize marijuana.

All of the above factors can play a part in the market side of the sector. When things work in favor of the industry it can all resonate well for marijuana stocks. With much anticaption for the tomorrow of the industry, more people are feeling confident about investing in legal marijuana. Just make sure before investing you do your homework to give yourself the best chance at making money. The sector is unpredictable so it’s best to keep an eye open and pay attention to any changes that may occur in the market.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch In 2021

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTC:TLLTF)

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTC:FFNTF)

TILT Holdings Inc.

TILT Holdings Inc. provides various products and services across the cannabis industry. Which is done throughout the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. It operates through Cannabis, Technology/Distribution, Accessories, and Other segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and retail of cannabis products. In addition to manufacturing and distribution of electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems. As well as focusing on greenhouse cultivation and CO2 extraction.

It also offers a range of products and services across the cannabis industry. For instance such as logistic operations and software solutions throughout the cannabis supply chain. Over the last few months of trading, TLLTF stock like many others has been working on reaching a higher market position. The first 2 days of trading in May TLLTF stock although not showing much action held a decent market level. Pushing forward from the 5 of May and the company began to drop in the market. This downward trading lasted until the back half of the month.

It seems as if back in May the mid to end of the month is when marijuana stocks started to rise once more. From May 13th to the 28th TLLTF stock was able to see a nice run in trading. During this time the company generated gains of 23 percent. This was a strong sign of growth potential for the company. However, for trading in June things started to look good for the company within the first 11 days of trading. Looking from the end of May to June 11th TLLTF stock had a 7 percent increase in trading before dipping down the rest of June. Moving into July the company has been moving with a bit more volatility as TLLTF stock looks to pull back up in the market.

4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. It produces and sells cannabis and CBD. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 5 dispensaries in Massachusetts, Illinois, Michigan primarily under the MISSION brand name.

In the last 8 weeks of trading, the company has been trying to sustain better momentum in the market. At the start of May FFNTF stock was able to see a slight rise in trading from the 3rd to the 11th. Now, much of the trading in May was not significant though this could be due to a large amount of volatility the company faced. At the end of May, FFNTF stock saw a decent uptick in trading before heading into the following month.

For trading in June, FFNTF stock saw a nice upward push for the first 2 days of the month. Shortly after this time, the company began to descend in the market. Essentially the rest of June the company was not able to maintain its market level and continued to drop. Currently in July FFNTF stock is still down but with more time left in July, things may change for this cannabis stock.