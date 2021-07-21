How to Invest in Cannabis Without Touching the Product

July 21, 2021 4 min read

The cannabis industry in the United States has experienced a massive boom over the past few years. So much so that retailers have shifted strategies from simply being on shelves to working to establish brand identities that resonate with customers. That's a sign of an industry that is here to stay.

It's no surprise, really. Together, the recreational and medical cannabis markets have grown at more than 25 percent annually and are projected to reach nearly $38 billion by 2025. Retail sales of hemp, from which CBD is derived, are expected to increase from $600 million in 2018 to $22 billion by 2025, thanks in part to the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018's legalization of hemp farming nationally.

Cannabis is becoming normalized and, with the growth of legalization efforts across the country, it's an especially rife field for investment.

The growth of legalization.

As of this writing, 36 states have legalized medical marijuana while 19 states have legalized recreational marijuana. Seventy percent of Americans (230 million people) have some form of access to cannabis.

Congress has taken repeated steps to legalize investment in the cannabis industry (the SAFE ACT) and to decriminalize and deschedule cannabis (MORE ACT). Senators Schumer, Booker, Sanders, Wyden, and more have publicly pledged to debate and advance legislation to end federal marijuana prohibition.

In 2020, Arizona, Missouri, Mississippi, New Jersey, and South Dakota all legalized marijuana in some form, and New York is right around the corner, having recently legalized recreational use with legalized sales to come once regulations are in place. There were more than 1,500 cannabis-related bills filed in 2020 legislative sessions, and there is positive momentum towards federal legalization.

All of this is great for green entrepreneurs. But if you're still on the fence about actually investing in the product, Good Earth Organics offers an intriguing alternative investment option that's fully legal and restriction free.

What is Good Earth Organics?

Good Earth Organics sells premium organic soil and organic soil amendments certified by the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) and Clean Green to be free from impurities, toxins, artificial chemicals, and heavy metals. They serve the soil that the best hemp is grown in.

Cannabis and CBD hemp that's grown for recreational and medical sale must be independently tested and free of at least 50 different compounds dangerous to public health. Organic growing is the best way to ensure that plants pass those regulatory tests and helps optimize production yields. Good Earth Organic's suite of organic potting soils meets the demand for high-quality growing inputs while their proprietary blends meet farmers' specific needs.

While there is so much focus on the growth of the cannabis industry, the organic potting soil and organic amendments market expects to triple in size, exceeding $3.3 billion by 2025. Right now is your chance to invest in one of the leaders in that market.

Why invest in Good Earth Organics?

Soil is essential to the cannabis market reaching that $38 billion projection by 2025. Very few players have earned organic certifications as Good Earth Organics has, the company says. In a highly fragmented but rapidly growing market, Good Earth Organics has reported 40 percent year-over-year growth in 2019 and 2020 thanks to an established, certified organic product and thousands of satisfied customers all over the country.

Better yet, Good Earth Organics' management team brings more than 60 years of experience in helping to build Bear Stearns, Indiegogo, and other top companies. Their operations team is made up of growers who focus on the quality and efficacy of the product through first-hand experience.

In an under-served market, Good Earth Organics is providing the best quality potting soil to support a booming industry. Now is your chance to get in on the dirt floor of the cannabis and hemp industries. Head over to Good Earth Organics to invest today.

