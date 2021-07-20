Tips for First-Time Medical Marijuana Patients

July 20, 2021 6 min read

After some thorough discussion and debate, many states are now recognizing the viability of medical marijuana to help treat and alleviate the symptoms of several health problems. Of course, this isn’t to say the use of medical marijuana is absolute. There are metrics that have to be observed, such as limits in terms of dosage, sources, and the supervision of a healthcare professional.

Once you’ve been given a prescription by a qualified doctor, you have to be very cautious about all your decisions and choices related to using medical marijuana. You must make sure that the medical marijuana you use will complement other medications and will not affect its effectiveness.

With that in mind, here’s a handy guide for first-time medical marijuana patients so you can stay safe and healthy as possible when using it.

Prepare for a lot of research

While there are different kinds of medical marijuana products and manufacturers being sold in dispensaries today, these are not made equally. There are those better than other products, performance-wise and quality-wise. Because your intended usage of marijuana is for medical purposes, it’s just but fitting for you to focus on products and manufacturers that are reputable and well-known in the medical field for their top quality.

There are many ways to do your research, apart from taking in the advice of your doctor:

Online Resources: The Internet is an information superhighway, so take advantage of the availability of resources you can find online. For example, you may find marijuanadoctorsrx.com helpful. Just be sure that you’re only reading from credible sources. The Internet can give you insights into the reputation of certain brands and manufacturers, so before you head out to a dispensary, you may already have an idea of what brands you should look out for.

Talk To Other Medical Marijuana Patients: If you personally know of anyone else who are medical marijuana patients, you can also ask for their advice as to what brands and types of products to trust. Especially because they’re patients themselves, you can trust them enough not to recommend any product or brand that they know isn’t reputable or of good quality.

Know the conditions that are approved for medical marijuana

Do note that medical marijuana isn’t absolute. This means that there are only a few illnesses or conditions that your state may have approved for medical marijuana use. So, if your illness isn’t on the list, then you most likely won’t be given a prescription or clearance by your doctor to take medical marijuana.

Some of the common conditions that are approved for medical marijuana include:

Cancer

Eating Disorders

Chronic Pain

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Epilepsy

Arthritis

HIV/AIDS

Glaucoma

Multiple Sclerosis

Hepatitis C

With this list, however, do remember that this isn’t absolute. It can differ from one state to another. To be sure, check with your local medical authorities as well.

Learn what to do at a marijuana dispensary

Because your intended usage of marijuana is for medical purposes, this means that you’re going to need a prescription before you can be given certain products from a dispensary. But you don’t have to be so anxious during your first visit. You can liken this to a visit to your trusted pharmacy. Most people working in dispensaries are very chill, and they’ll be more than willing to help you out with your medical concern.

You also don’t have to stick to just one dispensary. You can start with the one that’s closest to you. If the products aren’t there, then you’re welcomed to look for other dispensaries that may have the available brand and type that you need.

There are different types of products available

When your doctor gives you clearance for medical marijuana, it’s not all the time that they’re going to specify the kind of product you’re going to use. In many instances, they may specify only the potency or the amount of CBD that should be in every marijuana product you’re going to purchase. This will have to be computed alongside the required dosage and frequency set by your doctor.

The budtender or staff curator at the dispensaries you’re buying from will gladly help you to ensure accuracy. But you’ve got to be prepared to come face-to-face with numerous options of medical marijuana products to choose from.

These medical marijuana products all have their respective pros and cons. So, it’s up to you to choose according to your preferred type, or what you’re most comfortable with:

Cannabis Edibles: These are popular among many patients because they’re easy to consume. Especially for those that have an aversion to capsules or gels or because they’re already taking too many in a day, cannabis edibles are easier to digest. These can be incorporated or mixed with drinks or be used as a key ingredient when cooking the patient’s food.

Cannabis Topicals: These are great for patients who need a more localized effect or feel of their medical marijuana. Typically, these are for those patients using medical marijuana to alleviate chronic pain. It’s best to do a patch test with topicals first to make sure that the patient’s skin will not have an adverse reaction to it.

THC Vapes: Vaping cannabis, even for medical marijuana is getting popular, because of its ease of use.

With so many more patients getting pleased at the benefits of medical marijuana, it’s not surprising that there’s increasing approval for its use in many places. If you’ve been given that clearance by your doctor, the next thing to do is to procure a safe and quality medical marijuana product and administer it in the proper and correct dosage. It's not worth sacrificing your health for anything. So, always be mindful of the tips above.

Whenever you’re unsure, don’t substitute this for medical advice. Your physician who cleared you for medical marijuana is always your best source for all health-related questions and concerns. If you’re feeling uncomfortable with the medical marijuana type or method used, then make sure to communicate this with your doctor.