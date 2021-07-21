Here’s 2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch While The Market Is Recovering

July 21, 2021 5 min read

This story originally appeared on MarijuanaStocks



2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch In A Down Market 2021

If you are looking to invest in marijuana stocks there is no better time than now. This is because when it comes to any type of investing sometimes the best method is to take immediate action. Now that’s not to say don’t use careful consideration prior to investing. Meaning you don’t want to miss a chance to invest but you also want to make sure you conduct thorough due diligence.

Blindly investing in cannabis stocks may not be the best answer but learning about particular companies you have an interest in is very important. Furthermore, once you learn what’s needed then you will be able to strike while the iron is hot. Meaning you are able to buy the best marijuana stocks at an entry point that yields a solid return. A lot of people forget though the stock market is fast-paced it can also take time to see the return one would hope for.

Especially in a volatile and unpredictable sector that cannabis stocks trade-in. With the continued growth of the cannabis industry in its entirety, more people are finding an interest in investing in the legal marijuana market. Which is only adding more value to the sector as a whole. Another key factor to consider for industry growth is more comprehensive cannabis reform such as legalizing marijuana federally.

The recent action that has taken place surrounding federal cannabis reform has helped a small bit in regards to the market. However, with earnings about to be released for some marijuana stocks, it’s possible to see better trading in the near future. As marijuana stocks continue to sustain better trading momentum this month investors will be keeping a cautious eye on the sector. The 2 cannabis stock to watch below may bring better gains before the start of August.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch This Month

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTC:TCNNF) Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTC:CURLF)

[Read More] 2 Marijuana Stocks To Know About In 2021 For More Gains

Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. together with its subsidiaries operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores across the United States. The company dominates the majority of Florida’s legal marijuana market. In recent news, the company announced the opening of a new Florida dispensary, the Company’s 95th nationwide.

The dispensary expands access throughout Central Florida, joining nearby locations in The Villages, Lady Lake, and Ocala. This news release played a small part in the company seeing some extra momentum take place towards TCNNF stock’s recent trading in the market. In the last 4-6 weeks of trading TCNNF stock has been working to sustain better trading in the market. In the first week of June TCNNF stock was on an upward climb in the market. TCNNF stock from the 1st of June to the 7th the company saw gains of 4 percent.

Though this upward push was a small climb it gave shareholders a chance to see a somewhat of return. After the 7th of June unfortunately trading for TCCNF stock began to lose its momentum. This led to the company dropping in trading for half of the month. From June 15th to the 24th the company went on a decent run that showed some growth potential for TCNNF stock.

During this time TCNNF stock saw an increase of 10 percent. Moving forward the company was not able to keep this rise going and fell at the end of the month. Currently in July trading for TCNNF stock has been a volatile time with some upticks. Yet overall the company continued to fall but has recently begun to show some upward trading in the market.

[Read More] Cannabis Banking Is Happening Despite No Official Legislation In Place

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. In the company’s recent news they announced that they will be joining forces with Bernard Noble and Fab 5 Freddy.

This will be done to execute the launch of the B Noble brand in Massachusetts and Maryland, with a national rollout continuing into Fall 2021. In the last month, or so of trading CURLF stock has been trying to reach better market levels. The initial start to trading in June was looking fine for the first few days. Yet after the 3rd of June CURLF stock began to see a big drop in trading. It took some time for the company to regain some of its lost momentum.

Action from the 18th of June to the 28th of the month started to look better for the company. In those 10 days of trading, CURLF stock saw an increase of 9 percent. Pushing forward from this time frame CURLF stock was not able to keep its rise going heading into July. Even with CURLF stock down most of July recently the company is once again showing signs of upward trading in the market.