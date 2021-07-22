2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch At The End Of The Day In July

July 22, 2021 5 min read

This story originally appeared on MarijuanaStocks



2 Marijuana Stocks To Keep On Your 2021 Watchlist This Month

After a short pullback in trading marijuana stocks have started to balance out in the market. In the last month of trading for many cannabis, stocks have been moving with more volatility. This has created more drops and rises in the share price of many cannabis companies. With cannabis companies fluctuating in price more often than not it gives more chances to find marijuana stocks to buy.

Particularly top cannabis stocks that are now trading at lower share prices. When top marijuana stocks trade at lower levels it can be an opportunity for investors before things start to recover in the market. Most times top performing cannabis companies that fall in trading typically recover faster than other marijuana stocks. Some cannabis stocks may not be as known but still, show solid growth potential.

Furthermore no matter the company and how well they might be doing always do your homework first. When looking for the best marijuana stocks to buy in a down market due diligence will be important. Especially with cannabis companies that could be a good investment but you may not hear much about them. The focus for most investors is to make money. Some may feel that trading pot stocks are simple but that is not the case.

To be clear investing in stocks may look simple but it does require skill and a fair amount of patience and understanding. Even more so in a volatile and unpredictable sector like cannabis. For some shareholders, some of the bigger gains have been made from learning and investing in less popular marijuana companies. It is now always the bigger and more popular play that can only make bug returns. Currently, there are many chances to see solid gains with marijuana stocks if you look in the right place.

Marijuana Stocks To Watch This Month

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTC:GDNSF) Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTC:CWBHF)

[Read More] While Top Cannabis Stocks Are Down Are Pot Stocks A Good Investment?

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. operates as a physician-led cannabis company in the United States. It cultivates cannabis; manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts. As well as selling its products through its network of Green Goods. In addition to other retail locations, and third-party dispensaries. The company grows and/or processes cannabis in eight markets and operates 16 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Vireo Health International Inc. and changed its name to Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. in June 2021.

Starting from April GDNSF stock was showing a more volatile action in the market. Yet trading from the 1st of April to the 14th was a little on the downside. GDNSF stock started to month on a downtrend. However, after the midpoint of April trading for GDNSF stock continued to fluctuate in the market. Heading into May the company was able to catch some much-needed momentum that led to upward trading. At The end of April to the 4th of May, GDNSF stock saw a 16.5 percent rise in trading.

This subtle increase allowed shareholders a moment to take profits before the company dropped again. Moving forward the company was not able to sustain this climb during this time. Yet this decrease in trading did not last the whole month. From May 13th to the 26th GDNSF stock was able to go on a run that generated gains of 28 percent and was the high point for the company for that time in May.

Furthermore trading in June even with a small dip the company was able to hold a decent market level for the first week of June. Yet as trading in June progressed GDNSF stock eventually dropped back down the rest of June. Currently, in July the company is still down. But with more progress on the operation side of the company things could be better for GDNSF stock.

[Read More] Top Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now? 2 To Watch As The Market Recovers

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. produces and distributes hemp-based cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. The company offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and pet products. It distributes its products under the Charlotte’s Web name through its e-commerce website, third party e-commerce websites. As well as distributors, health practitioners, and various brick and mortar retailers.

In the last 3 months of trading, the company has been through some highs and lows. Initially for CWBHF stock trading in May had a slow start with some volatile action that ultimately fell halfway through the month. Yet from May 13th to the end of the month, CWBHF stock went on a solid run. This upward trading allowed the company to close the month with solid gains and momentum moving into June.

Trading in June started with CWBHF stock holding its market position from the end of May for the most part. As trading continued for CWBHF stock in June the company was not able to keep its climb going. Currently in July CWBHF is still having trouble rising back up even with a small uptick earlier in the month. But with a new month ahead it’s possible to see more momentum for the company that could lead to better trading for Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc.