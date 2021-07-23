Can Cannabis Help Treat Opioid Addiction?

July 23, 2021 1 min read

Last spring, Ethos Cannabis announced the launch of an opiate-use study with Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University to assess the viability of medical cannabis as an opioid replacement therapeutic aid.

Researchers want to know if medical cannabis helps people with chronic pain who currently take opioid pain medication. Jefferson is hoping to determine if medical cannabis could replace opioids for those struggling with opioid use disorder or opioid dependency.

On the Green Entrepreneur, our special correspondent Nick Gaulin talks to two of the key people leading the study: Brooke Worster, MD, FACP, the lead researcher from Jefferson, and David Clapper, CEO of Ethos.