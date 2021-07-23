Podcast

Can Cannabis Help Treat Opioid Addiction?

On this week's Green Entrepreneur Podcast, we talk to the team behind an important new study investigating using cannabis as a therapeutic opioid replacement aid.
Next Article

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

 

Last spring, Ethos Cannabis announced the launch of an opiate-use study with Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University to assess the viability of medical cannabis as an opioid replacement therapeutic aid.

Researchers want to know if medical cannabis helps people with chronic pain who currently take opioid pain medication. Jefferson is hoping to determine if medical cannabis could replace opioids for those struggling with opioid use disorder or opioid dependency.

On the Green Entrepreneur, our special correspondent Nick Gaulin talks to two of the key people leading the study: Brooke Worster, MD, FACP, the lead researcher from Jefferson, and David Clapper, CEO of Ethos.

More from Green Entrepreneur
Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Podcast

The 7 Most Desired Skill Sets in Cannabis Right Now

Podcast

System of a Down's Shavo Odadjian Opens Up About Weed

Podcast

These Are The Things You Can Do To Be More Hireable