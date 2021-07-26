A Star-Studded Pot Shop Lights Up Hollywood

July 26, 2021 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Recently, Wonderbrett, known for selling premium flower to stores across California, opened its own storefront in Hollywood. The company was among the thousands to apply to receive a coveted SocialEquity Retail License from the L.A. Department of Cannabis Regulation.

The store boasts hand-hewn oak beams and textured pattern herringbone wood floors. A-frame skylights punctuate the ceiling complemented by hand-pounded Indian metal light fixtures with Edison bulbs. There's an "Instagram Wall"—meant for shareable photos—and numerous custom LED screen wall installations that display hi-res cannabis-centric content.

Image credit: Wonderbrett

We spoke to the masterminds behind the shop to get the layout.

Store concept

"We designed a natural environment that exudes positive energy, enveloping our customer in an easy retail experience," says David Judaken, Founding Partner at Wonderbrett Retail. We intend to educate and support our customer's needs, finding the appropriate product so their post-shopping experience will be as positive as their in-store experience.

We developed built-in cabinetry to allow individual brands to market and promote their uniqueness while contributing to the store's aesthetic. We also eliminated the commonplace brand pop-up portable tables and built exclusive "shop-in-shop" spaces that further support a brand's ability to educate and connect with our customers.

The architectural concept combines a contemporary take on old structures for a play on the old and new. It's in part symbolic of Wonderbrett's legacy heritage as the brand comes into the fold of modern cannabis. We highlighted original, built-in store elements, like the old skylights and A-frame design, then utilized old objects, like our reclaimed hand-hewn oak beams and custom textured herringbone floor. This gives the store a sense of place and grounding."

"The store concept was a driver of the store floor plan", adds David Judaken, Founding Partner at Wonderbrett Retail. "Our goal was to create an intuitive customer experience achieved by separating the different ways cannabis is ingested: Flower, Concentrates, Pre-Rolls, Vapes, and a Wellness Wall."

We also wanted to develop a platform for our brand partners to optimize their presence in the store to promote their products actively. We did this through our branded shop-in-shop section, with built-in, 6' x 4' LED screens behind the counter, displaying the brand in the store without additional props.

Image credit: Wonderbrett

Wonderbrett is an open floor plan, flooded with natural light that utilizes many old textured finishes (reclaimed oak beams, antiqued herringbone wood floors, rustic Indian pendant lighting)."

Why the LCD screens?

"Looking in from the exterior of the store, we've set it up so the facade can be illuminated with a multitude of LED lights in various colors, says Brett Feldman, Co-Founder & famed Breeder at Wonderbrett. "Most of Wonderbrett's strains have a distinct fruit and color associated with it. With this concept, the flag signage, interior LED screens, and Instagram wall will reflect a specific strain of our choosing at any given time. Meanwhile, the exterior color of the facade will communicate that to the people driving by the store on La Brea.

Wonderbrett has great branded visual assets they've created over time that warranted a stage to set them on. The LED screens are perfect for that, and when it's not promoting our assets, they'll be used to promote shop-in-shops or patient appreciation day." -

Brands on the shelves

Says Feldman, "We carry Roach, because they have very dependable hardware with quality inputs. We carry Alien Labs because of their unique genetics, history, and legacy in California. Also, Ball Family Farms because we like to support our local people in L.A., our backyard community, and of course legendary Josh D as well.

Within concentrates, Frosty and Papa & Barkley. They both make a good concentrate for a very affordable price, and we like to have offerings for the community that isn't out of reach for the everyday smoker."

Celebrity clientele

The store is only a few weeks old, but so far they've catered to: Problem, Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla Sign, Poo Bear, Justin Bieber, BJ the Chicago Kid, Russ, B-Real, 1500 Or Nothin' members Lamar Edwards, Brody Brown, Rance Dopson, and James Fauntleroy. Dave Chapelle, Noah Cyrus, Mike and Keys, producers of Nipsey Hussle's last album, and Grammy-nominated producers. Fred Wreck, Sublime with Rome, Crime x Design, and "Ballers" Actor Donovan Carter.