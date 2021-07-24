Chuck Schumer Is Working Out A Plan To Federally Legalize Marijuana

July 24, 2021 5 min read

This story originally appeared on MarijuanaStocks



3 Political Figures Want Cannabis Federally Legalized ASAP

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at the end of the week spoke on his approach for gaining enough votes to pass his federal reform bill. He went on to explain the means of asking for feedback on the legislation from colleagues. From this, he hopes to work on including any requested “modifications” in order to get the measure passed in 2021. Just a short time ago Schumer released his draft for his new cannabis reform legislation. This reveal was done with Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden and Sen. Cory Booker.

As the political figures made clear that public input is important. With this, they’ve created an email where people can send comments in regards to the bill until September 30th. The new comments offer a raw look into the legislative process to build backing for the bill within the Senate.

“We’re now going around to our colleagues saying, ‘Would you sign onto the bill? And if you don’t like what’s in the bill and want some modifications, tell us,’” he told ABC’s The View. “I want to get this done. And I think we will get it done because it’s so, so overwhelmingly supported by the American people.”

Further Advances With Federal Cannabis Reform

There has been heavy doubt about whether the three senators will be able to gather the 60 votes needed to pass this reform measure. Even with a narrow Democratic majority in the Senate, some members of Schumer’s own party who have spoken on their issues about the bill

Shortly after the introduction of the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act, Sen Booker stated some things on the matter. Booker frequently emphasized that he wants to see this bill pass prior to allowing incremental reform to advance. Speaking on a bipartisan bill to protect banks that aid state-legal marijuana businesses from being punished by federal law.

[Read More] Marijuana Stocks To Watch Before Trading In August Begins

What Will Come Of Federal Cannabis Reform In The United States

This past week, Sen. Booker vowed to “lay myself down” to block any other politicians who try to pass marijuana banking legislation. Especially before the chamber passes federal cannabis reform, lighting the controversy.

From those words, Booker has faced some criticism from stakeholders on that position. Although recently he explained further on the matter clearing up the air. He went on to say that he solely feels that holding off on voting on the banking reform as a “sweetener”. To which he added it could inspire his colleagues to back more comprehensive legislation.

Nevertheless, Schumer clarified earlier in the week that legalizing cannabis overall is an overdue policy change.

“It’s been so over-criminalized at the federal level—it’s treated like heroin or cocaine, very much more serious drugs,” he said. “Even worse, we have a person who has a small amount of marijuana—a young person—in their pocket [they] can get arrested, have a such a serious criminal record as if they were selling a whole lot of heroin [and] they can almost never recover.”

“First we want to legalize it to make sure that the people who want to use it can use it without this over-criminalization,” Schumer said. “Secondly, we want to expunge records of people who had a small amount of marijuana in their pockets and are then hurt the rest of their lives. We’d love them to be productive citizens.”

Schumer mentioned voter initiatives on reform in traditionally conservative states support cannabis more than people think. Such as a state like South Dakota who clearly demonstrates that “Americans are for legalization.”

Actress and television host Whoopi Goldberg could be heard giving an ambitious off-screen “yeah” at the senator’s closing remarks.

“That was a Whoopi ‘yeah,’” Schumer guessed.

“As expected, that was Whoopi,” a co-host confirmed.

Final Thoughts On Federal Cannabis Reform From Chuck Schumer

In the run-up to the introduction of the CAOA, Schumer made the case for reform everywhere from the Senate floor on 4/20 to a cannabis rally in New York City. All three politicians formally started their efforts on the legalization bill by holding a meeting earlier this in 2021. This was done with representatives from a variety of advocacy groups to gain feedback on the best path to federally legalizing cannabis.



[Read More] Mississippi Is Working To Legalize Marijuana In 2021

Back in March Schumer stressed a viewpoint saying that it will specifically try to restrict large alcohol and tobacco companies from controlling the industry. Rather, it will focus on small businesses. Mainly businesses owned by people from communities most impacted by prohibition. As well as focus on “justice, justice, justice—as well as freedom,” he stated.

He also advised voters to contact however they can to reach their congressional representatives and tell them that “this is long overdue.”

Meanwhile, another House bill to federally legalize marijuana and promote social equity was reintroduced back in May. The legislation, sponsored by Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler. As well the bill was filed with numerous revisions in comparison to the version that was passed by the chamber back in 2020.