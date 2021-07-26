Shareholders Need These Marijuana Stocks To Pick Up In Trading

July 26, 2021 5 min read

Investors Want These Marijuana Stocks To Pick In The Market

As of late marijuana stocks have been fluctuating in price more often in the market. With this volatile trading comes the chance to still find top marijuana stocks to buy. Because the sector is seeing bigger drops than rises investors are watching to see which cannabis stocks are the best options to buy. Now just because some cannabis stocks are trading at lower prices than others does not mean that they will recover the same.

Meaning due to other factors you might see some low-priced marijuana stocks that may run into issues in trying to achieve higher market levels. Right now the pattern for most cannabis stocks as mentioned above have been small spikes followed by even bigger drops. Even with marijuana stocks trading in a volatile market it makes it tough to see significant gains.

Yet during this increase in volatile trading, some investors have been fortunate enough to see modest gains. These gains were made by a combination of chance and timing. For instance the timing on buying shares as the company drops and selling when any slight increase happens. Due to recent trading patterns, most of the increased trading for marijuana stocks has been short-lived. Looking into the future investors are keeping hopes high that with earnings coming out that it might help with some upward momentum.

At times when one marijuana company shows solid financial reports, it can resonate well amongst other cannabis stocks in the market. Although the cannabis sector as a whole is trading at a lower average more action has taken place. Especially since the recent downtrend. So as of now investors are remaining patient and still looking for investment opportunities in the cannabis industry. Below are 2 marijuana stocks to watch in for better trading as more people invest in cannabis.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch In 2021

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTC:GTBIF) Verano Holdings Corp. (OTC:VRNOF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc.

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, as well as topical products. Since the end of March GTBIF stock has been on a volatile downtrend. The last few days of March were met with a subtle spike before heading into April.

Trading from March 30th to the 31st GTBIF stock saw an increase of 16 percent. This was a good push to get some shareholders excited. Yet as things continued the first week of trading in April was met with a loss of momentum. The first 2 days of April GTBIF stock held a fair position in the market. However, moving further into the week and things began to look more volatile. This caused the company to face a drop in trading from April 1st to the 8th.

During the 2nd week of April, things started to pick up a bit until the 14th. Shortly after this time, the GTBIF stock would dip again only to see a strong run to close out the month. In May the company had some more up and down movement in the market to start the month. Yet after the first week of May GTBIF stock would once again drop in the market. Now from the 19th to the close of May GTBIF saw a 7 percent increase in trading. Moving in June GTBIF was still having trouble pushing back up in the market.

Final Thoughts On GTBIF Stock And Market Performace

For much of the month trading for GTBIF stock was not too exciting. Pushing forward trading did start to pick and GTBIF stock saw a nice run to finish June with some strong market movement. Which as well built up some confidence in shareholders for the future of the company. For trading in July the company, unfortunately, was not able to keep its climb going from the month before. As of now, GTBIF is working to reach better market levels as the end of July is almost here.

Verano Holdings Corp.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that deliver a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

At the end of March trading began to pick up for the company moving into April. In the first 12 days of April VRNOF stock was able to keep its rise going with nice momentum. What was next to come was a loss of momentum that led to a dip in trading. Practically outside of some small upticks trading did not pick the way it needed to for the rest of April. When May started the first few days there was some fluctuation in share price. It wasn’t until the 6th of May when the company was able to reach a higher market level despite moments of volatility.

From the 6th to the 28th VRNOF stock closed out May with a percent rise in trading. Moving into the following month VRNOF stock was not able to sustain any good trading momentum. From June to currently in July VRNOF stock is still down in the market. Hopefully, as trading continues heading into August things will begin to pick for this marijuana stock to watch in 2021.