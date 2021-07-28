2 Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch Before August

July 28, 2021 5 min read

2 Marijuana Stocks To Add To Your August Watchlist

As marijuana stocks work to build back more momentum shareholders and investors are growing with more doubt. Yet some investors feel this is just a rough patch for cannabis stocks and things will rise again. Since the middle of February marijuana stock investors have grown with fear about the future of the sector.

Looking back from November to just right before mid-February cannabis stocks were showing consistent upward trading. During this time some marijuana stocks were able to reach new all-time highs. This created a great deal of confidence among investors until the downtrend took over the sector.

Since the downtrend, it’s been tough for some investors to make a profit or feel as confident about marijuana stocks as they once did. Now it’s been a volatile time for many marijuana stocks with a lot of up and down trading. Yet in this case, some cannabis stocks are dropping lower than they are rising. This is one example of why it can be tough to see a decent return when investing in cannabis stocks.

Meaning if you buy shares at one price then that stock dips but doesn’t rise back up enough this can be an issue. Yes, the stock was able to recover a bit but not at a level that other shareholders can make a profit. The goal is obviously to see the cannabis sector rise and start trading at higher levels.

What will potentially help this process is the continued progress of the overall cannabis industry. In addition to individual marijuana companies also showing more progress as a business. Just make sure you do your homework on each possible investment beforehand. Set yourself up for a chance to see a profitable return. Here are 2 marijuana stocks to consider for your investment portfolio in 2021.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch This Month

Curaleaf Holdigns Inc. (OTC:CURLF) The Valens Company Inc. (OTC:VLNCF)

Curaleaf Holdigns Inc.

Curaleaf Holdigns Inc. operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations, and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

Since the middle of May CURLF stock has been working to show more upward consistency in the market. Right after the 13th of May CURLF stock started to rise back up in the market. Even with CURLF stock not reaching previous trading levels like at the start of May the company still finished with some decent momentum.

For trading in June, CURLF stock had a small uptick in trading the first 2 days but ultimately started to lose its momentum in the market. For the better half of June, the company was not able to make any substantial gains in trading, That is until the end of the month where CURLF stock was fortunate enough to find some much-needed momentum.

From June 18th to the 28th CURLF stock saw a nice 8 percent rise in what looked liked another path or recovery. Yet moving into July trading for CULRF stock began to fall once again. Currently in the market CURLF stock is still down. But hopefully, with more success outside the market, it will maybe help bring in some better trading.

The Valens Company Inc.

The Valens Company Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid-based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post-processing.

As well as white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada. Looking back over the last several months and we can see VLNCF stock has been trying to rise in the market. Starting from the middle of May VLNCF stock was on the path to reaching a higher market level. From May 13th to the 25th VLNCF stock was able to rise up 22 percent in trading during that time.

For the remainder of May trading for the company began to decline. At the start of June trading was starting to build for the company but shortly after the 8th VLNCF stock would fall even further. The rest of June was a bit of an issue in regards to finding any leverage to climb back up in the market. Essentially after the first week of June VLNCF stock dropped the entire month. Like many other marijuana stocks, small upticks did occur on this drop but nothing significant enough.

Pushing forward trading in July so far has followed in the pattern as the month prior. With the exception of some small rises in trading the entire month of July has been a drop in trading. Yet from the 20th of July to the 26th a decent rise in trading did happen before dropping back down in the market. With August around the corner, it’s possible to see a pick up in trading at the start of a new month