Can Hemp Help You Lose Weight?

THCV, a rare cannabinoid found in cannabis and hemp, is believed to suppress appetite.
This story originally appeared on Benzinga

In a recent, double-blind, placebo-controlled human clinical study supported by the National Institute of Health (NIH), 100 of 100 subjects taking ECS Brands’ new product Nitro-V Hemp Extract experienced weight loss without any changes to their diet or exercise.

Nitro-V Hemp Extract contains THCV, a rare cannabinoid found in cannabis and hemp that is believed to suppress appetite.

The study

The study took place over 90 days and included 125 randomized subjects. Subjects’ average body mass index (BMI) dropped by three points. Some lost as much as 22 pounds over a 90-day period.

Additionally, participants saw a 61% reduction in hunger and 40% fewer food cravings. 

“There’s still a large deficit in cannabis research, and we’re committed to evaluating the impact cannabinoids have on the body and so we can better understand the ECS’s central role,” said Arthur Jaffee, founder and CEO of ECS Brands. ECS is the abbreviation for the body's endocannabinoid system.

“The ultimate goal of the study was to identify the overarching power of the ECS system, and the results point towards effects beyond weight loss and appetite suppression and include impacts to stress levels, sleep and blood sugar levels," continued Jaffee. "But as with all cannabinoid and ECS researchers today, we still have many unanswered questions about how interactions between cannabinoids and the ECS lead to health improvements.”

