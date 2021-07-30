Consider Yourself a Foodie? Try These 10 Weed Products

This story originally appeared on Weedmaps



Moving past the sometimes cringe-worthy term “foodie,” there is a world of cannabis products specifically designed for those of us who seek out flavor and culinary creativity in our infused eats.

Below, check out ten gourmet products, from delicious edibles to appliances built to unleash your inner chef. Each product has a thoughtful design and no compromise when it comes to flavor and/or the ability to customize according to your palate.

RELATED: Edibles Just Might Be The Future Of Cannabis

Edibles

From alcoholic alternatives to unique sweets and snacks, the edibles market is constantly improving with higher quality and tasty products.

For a wine and booze alternative: House of Saka Pink

My background in the wine world has made me skeptical of a dealcoholized wine's ability to hold its own in terms of body and flavor, but House of Saka absolutely does. With care and attention at every step of the process, the result is a fresh and fruity beverage that doesn't taste like wine per se but delivers a well-balanced complexity as a cannabis wine alternative.

It pairs well with anything a rosé would. The best part of this refreshing beverage is the effect — palpable but not too strong; you can easily share this bottle with a friend for a fun and relaxing high and no hangover.

Available: California

For a pre-dinner buzz: Plus gummies

Hands down the best gummies I've ever had, both for flavor and effect, Plus's gummy offerings are fantastic. Conceptually evolved, the brand matches its terpene flavor profile with real fruits to craft strain and flavor-specific gummies.

The nicely packaged bite-sized sweets come in three flavors: pineapple (hybrid), grape (indica), and lemon (sativa), with notes from both the cannabis and the fruit shining through. There are plenty of us who actually like the flavor of cannabis, and these gummies celebrate that in a natural and successful way.

Available: California

Find Plus gummies

For a sweet snack for after lunch: High Life Farms' Nuggies

A step up from the average infused chocolates, these little snacks combine sweet and salty flavors with a mix of crunchy and creamy textures to hit all corners of the palate. Nuggies' flavors include chocolate strawberry and cream, peanut butter and banana, and chocolate peanut butter, each built around a pretzel core and coated in chocolate.

Their miniature-sized packs contain 10 milligrams of THC, and since they are so flavor-packed, one is enough, but they are also small enough to have a few if you're after a larger dose.

Available: Michigan

Find High Life Farms

For a unique and luscious dessert: Hervé Les Macarons

Edibles have come a long way from homemade brownies and infused candy, and the macarons from Hervé are straight-up luxurious.

Stunningly beautiful and available in three classic flavors — raspberry, chocolate, and salted caramel — these beauties could easily integrate into the most high-end kitchens. The flavors and textures are classic and clean and feel like a real treat.

With elegance in the packaging and design of the macarons themselves, plus the rich flavors, these make a sophisticated gift for both experienced and novice edible lovers.

Available: Nevada

For game day, picnic, or the beach: Potli Shrimp Chips

Shrimp chips are light and airy with shellfish umami flavors and a satisfying crunch. On taste and texture alone, Potli's infused shrimp chips knock it out of the park.

The original flavor has 10 milligrams of THC per pack, while the pack of Extra Lit Spicy flavor, dusted with mouth-numbing Sichuan peppercorn seasoning, totals 50 milligrams of THC. Mixing both options in a bowl can provide a snack tasty enough to serve alongside craft cocktails, beer, and natural wine, while also striking a balanced dose.

These deliciously addictive chips also have a CBD-only option, with 10 milligrams of CBD per bag in the original flavor, and a new delta-8 infused spicy flavor.

Available: Nationwide for CBD, California for THC

For a refreshing kick: The Good Stuff

Infused drinks are one of my favorite ways to enjoy cannabis, and it's wonderful to see the market overflowing with options, and The Good Stuff is top-tier. Designed to be a mixer, each bottle contains 100 milligrams of THC and comes in three flavors: raspberry iced tea, lemonade, and strawberry hibiscus lemonade. The cap serves as an easy way to measure out a dose

Clean flavors and sheer deliciousness make this a great product, and it is made even better by the fact that you can customize your dosage.

Available: California

RELATED: Hong Kong Gets Its First Cannabis Restaurant

Appliances and flavor-forward cannabis products

For help opening up your appetite, or making things in the kitchen a little easier to manage, cannabis-centric appliances and flavorful products are a great way to explore weed and the culinary arts.

For a between-course palate cleanser: Brockton Mk2

Sometimes, smoking an old-fashioned bowl is just the right thing to do, and for those who prefer to experience the flavor of their bud in this way, the Brockton Mk2 delivers. Its sleek design is thoughtful in every way, and the clean and smooth hits it provides are full of flavor with no charred or burned notes.

With a magnetic closure on the top, it is lit from the bottom screen which allows the flower to burn evenly without overheating, delivering maximum flavor and an inhale that is comparable to water-cooled vapor. Since it doesn't accumulate resin or tar, the flavor is pristine every time — enough so that you could hit it in the breaks between courses of a fine dining experience as an herbal palate cleanser.

Price: $120

Available: Nationwide

For an easy, smooth, flavorful experience: Misitifi vape pens

Designed to be comparable to sipping a fine scotch or mezcal, or perhaps a glass of wine, the Mistifi vape pens are aimed at those who appreciate luxury and savor flavor. I was admittedly skeptical at first: how elevated can a vape pen really be? But its three flavor blends have set the bar high, each with its own flavors and effects.

Houdini, the indica blend, offers herbal notes with hints of grape and violet, and a smooth mellow finish, and the Over The Rainbow sativa blend is bright and piney, with refreshing minty notes and an easy lightness. Phantom, the cbd blend, is mild with a hint of smoked herbs and dried tropical fruit.

The pens themselves are sleek with an unassuming yet sophisticated look and feel.

Available: California

Find Mistifi

For a pre-dessert hit: Extractioneering

Oregon-based Extractioneering is the pioneer of HTFSE (high-terpene full-spectrum extract), which has a bunch of scientific specifications, but basically translates to “super-baller natural concentrates.”

Dabbing isn't just about getting a higher dose of THC and other cannabinoids, it's also about savoring the concentrated flavor of cannabis, which is unadulterated in these full-spectrum concentrates. Each one comes in a beautiful and detailed package with a complete breakdown of its terpene composition and effect, as well as flavor profiles.

Admittedly a bit nerdy, this reminds me of the cultish beverage world, similar to the information that natural wine and bourbon connoisseurs love to delve into.

Available: Oregon

For making edibles in a snap: Ardent FX

Truly an all-in-one device, the Ardent FX makes turning flower or other cannabis concentrates into homemade edibles easy and streamlined. This tool is for those who love getting creative in the kitchen and elevating the concept of what an edible can be.

With the press of a few buttons, your flower turns into edible infusions. It couldn't be easier to use, and has the benefit of decarbing, infusing, and baking treats all in the same compact machine. The company also sells DIY infusion kits and has recipe highlights on their social media channels to keep the creative juices flowing.

Price: $350

Available: Nationwide

For convenient and delicious dabs: Dab Devices Little Dipper

The Little Dipper Dab Straw is an essential product for anyone even remotely interested in dabbing. There's so much to love about the Little Dipper, like how easy and mess-free it is to use, but what makes it good for the flavor chasers is its ability to manually customize each hit.

Without needing a full on rig, this handheld device allows you to control the intensity of your high by how lightly you inhale and how close you put the dip tip to the concentrate. Less is more, and a light touch and super light inhale often yields the best flavor. It's also small and portable, so you can enhance your feasting experiences wherever you go.

Price: $29.99

Available: Nationwide