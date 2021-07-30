2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch At The End Of July

July 30, 2021 5 min read

2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch The Last Day Of July

Many marijuana stocks to watch in the market have been showing a great amount of fluctuation in price. Much of this could be due to a few things. For one many cannabis companies are preparing to releases earnings. When a cannabis company releases positive earnings it can help boost other cannabis stocks in the sector. Next is the fight for more comprehensive cannabis legislation in the form of federally legalizing marijuana.

With cannabis being legal on a federal level it will open more doors and allow for more ventures to take place. Especially ventures that were once forbidden due to cannabis being federally illegal. Yet as it stands marijuana is still federally illegal but advocates feel federal reform is soon on its way. As well some have gone on to say that with cannabis being federal legal it will help save parts of the Canadian cannabis market. As well some also feel the day federal reform is passed it will cause an upward push for some marijuana stocks.

The overall progression of the cannabis industry is still happening at a fast pace for a considerably young industry. Many new people are looking to invest in legal cannabis. Yet before this is done people need to do their research to learn about marijuana stocks and the sector in its entirety. Right now the market is performing with more volatility which some investors are trying to leverage.

This leverage comes in the form of finding top marijuana stocks to buy at lower entry points. By having a portfolio of top-performing marijuana stock it will be a good position for the next sector-wide run. Currently, the market is moving up and down and fluctuating prices. If you’re looking to invest keep an eye out to get in at the right time.

Marijuana Stocks For Your 2021 Watchlist

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Harborside Inc. (OTC:HBORF)

High Tide Inc.

High Tide Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

In addition, the company provides data analytics services, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. In the last 2 months or so the company has been trying to build more trading momentum. The initial start to trading in June HITI stock was on its way back up in the market. However, on the 2nd day of June HITI stock began to fall.

Further into June HITI stock was still having trouble rising in the market. Essentially June was a big drop in the market for the company. Currently in July HITI is still working to push back up in the market and as of now is slowly climbing once again. Shareholders hope with more operational progress from outside the market will help HITI stock see higher market levels. Back on July 23rd, the company announced the opening of its new store in Martensville, Saskatchewan.

Words From The Company

“Following our recent acquisition of a six store portfolio in Regina, and after having recently executed several accretive acquisitions designed to bolster our e-commerce presence in the United States, we remain committed to organic growth in Canada,” said Raj Grover, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Harborside Inc.

Harborside Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, distribution, wholesale, and retail of cannabis and cannabis products for the adult-use and medical markets in California. Looking back over the last 4-8 weeks of trading HBORF stock has been facing a big drop in the market. Back in May HBORF stock was able to hold a better market position. With the exception of some small upticks from June to currently in July overall HBORF stock is not looking good in the market.

Yet due to the reputation, the company holds some feel eventually things will begin to look better for HBORF stock. However, this has yet to be seen but a degree of optimism is still being held by investors and those who own shares of this marijuana stock to watch. Back on July 10th, the company released an update in regards to a change with management.

The company announced that Peter Bilodeau has been asked to step down from his role as Interim Chief Executive Officer. To which Matt Hawkins, Chairman, will assume the position of Interim CEO while the Company completes its search for a successor. In addition, Ahmer Iqbal, former CEO of Sublime, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of Harborside.

Words From The CEO

“Since implementing our turnaround plan in November of last year, our team and the entire board of directors have worked to ensure that Harborside has a strong foundation to take on the immense opportunity ahead in the California cannabis market,” said Matt Hawkins, Chairman, and Interim CEO of Harborside.