3 Marijuana Stocks You Should Know About In August

3 Top Marijuana Stocks You Should Watch This Month

For those who want to invest in the best marijuana stocks in 2021, you need to be aware of few things. First, before any dollar is spent you must learn about the market in which cannabis stocks trade. Marijuana stocks trade in an incredibly volatile space with unpredictable trading patterns. What this means is most pot stocks fluctuate in price and do so without warning.

When this happens it can be difficult for those who are not familiar with how the cannabis sector performs. Before you just jump into buying cannabis stocks there are some steps one should try to follow. For starters learn about stocks overall learn how to trade them and the basics to investing in the stocks market. What having a base understanding will do is set you up on what to look for in other niches in the market.

So in this case when searching for cannabis stocks to buy you may want to create a watch list. By creating a watchlist you can then do your homework on each company so you have a better update status on each potential investment. Especially in recent trading where the most marijuana stocks have been trading with a great deal of volatility. Right now the current performance of the sector is trading up and down.

What this does is give people a chance to buy top cannabis stocks are better entry points. The name of the game with any stock is to buy low and sell high. So with how low the sector has dropped, it creates an opportunity to see substantial gains once the sector is able to run again. With the above info, you will have a good starting place when looking to invest and trade marijuana stocks right now in 2021.

Marijuana Stocks To Watch In 2021

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTC:GTBIF) Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTC:CURLF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc.

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult use in the United States. In the last 2 months of trading, the company has been working to see higher market levels. Like most marijuana stocks volatility plays a big factor in how the company performs in the market.

The start of June for GTBIF stock was a bit up and down but further into the month started to pick up. Toward the end of June GTBIF stock had a nice run before trading in July took place. From June 18th to the 30th GTBIF closed out the month with a 15 percent increase in trading.

When trading July took place initially GTBIF stock was looking good for the first 2 weeks of trading. Right after the 13th of July GTBIF stock started to drop in the market for the rest of the month. Yet shareholders are optimistic about the future market performance for this top marijuana stock to watch in 2021.

Greenlane Holdings Inc.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. is one particular cannabis company that holds a unique but crucial place in the cannabis industry. The company sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products across the globe. In the last 8 weeks of trading, GNLN stock has felt the effects of volatile trading in the market.

If we start at the end of May going into June GNLN stock was on an upward path. On the first day of trading in June GNLN stock was looking good holding a decent market position to build from. However, right after this time GNLN stock began to dip but was able to recover from the 4th of June to the 9th. Much of the trading that took place in June was pretty volatile.

At the end of the month, GNLN stock had a nice pick-up in trading to close out the month. Trading from June 15th to the 30th of the month GNLN stock saw gains of 22 percent before the next month began. Moving into July GNLN stock started to lose its upward momentum and started to drop in the market. Pretty much the bulk of trading in July for GNLN stock was on the downside. Furthermore with a new week of trading almost here things may change for this cannabis stock to watch.

Curaleaf Holdings Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

Back at the start of June trading for CURLF stock was looking promising. Yet moving further into June and CURLF stock started to lose a bit of its trading momentum. From the 2nd of June to the 18th CURLF stock saw a big drop in trading. However, right after the 18th of June CURLF stock began to rise back up in the market and was able to finish June on the upside.

Trading for the 18th the 28th of June CURLF stock had a 9 percent increase in the market. Even with a slight dip at the close of June as mentioned above the company was still up heading into July. For July the company was not able to keep its rise going and ultimately dropped in trading the whole month of July.

Outside of some small spikes, CURLF stock was not able to see any upward push to end the month. However with how well the company performs outside the market hopefully some of that progress can resonate well in the market for this top marijuana stock in August.