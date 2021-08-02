2 Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch In August 2021

August 2, 2021 5 min read

2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch The First Half Of August

Marijuana stocks are working on building up more momentum in August. As of now, cannabis stocks are still trading with a good amount of volatility which has its pros and cons. For one volatility can be in an investor’s favor if it causes a dip and rise in trading that the investor can capitalize off of. The downside is when the market is up and investors are making money and a volatile drop begins to happen.

So when it comes to cannabis stocks trading up and down in the market it’s about how you leverage the volatile trading in your favor. Also in the cannabis industry as a whole, the growth of the sector has not slowed down one bit. Even with cannabis still, federally illegal more than half of the USA has legalized cannabis in some form. With more states going legal it will create new markets that will help generate a good amount of money.

With this rise in money from legal markets comes the tax revenue from the sale of legal cannabis. In some legal states, the tax money made from legal cannabis is being used to promote social equity. In addition to other programs that will help rebuild communities impacted by the war on drugs. Not to mention improving state-level economics to some degree. In 2021 many cannabis companies have also continued growing and expanding operations through big M&A.

With all this progression and the fight for federal cannabis reform, many people are still looking to invest in legal cannabis. The concern comes as the progress outside of the market furthers it’s not resonating well with how marijuana stocks are trading. Nonetheless many feel things will soon pick up for marijuana stocks this month. Below are 2 cannabis stocks to watch in 2021

Marijuana Stocks For Your 2021 Watchlist

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTC:TLLTF) Harborside Inc. (OTC:HBORF)

TILT Holdings Inc.

TILT Holdings Inc. provides various products and services across the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico. This also includes South America and the European Union. It operates through Cannabis, Technology/Distribution, Accessories, and Other segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and retail of cannabis products.

As well as manufacture and distribution of electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems; and focuses on greenhouse cultivation and CO2 extraction. In the last 4-8 weeks of trading TLLTF stock has been able to find some much-needed upward momentum. The start of trading in June for the company began with some nice upward momentum.

Pretty much the first 11 days of June TLTTF stock was seeing good market action on its way to a higher market position. Looking from June 1st to the 11th TLLTF stock saw a 7 percent jump in trading. Yet right after this rise TLLTF stock was not able to sustain its climb mid June. Moving further into the month and trading for TLLTF stock was having issues on its path to recovering. From the 11th of June to the 22nd was a significant drop in trading for TLLTF stock.

Although a small bounce in trading happened for TLLTF stock at the close of June it was short-lived. Unfortunately, this trading pattern followed into the next month and TLLTF stock was having the same issues at the beginning of July. For most of July, TLLTF stock was trading down with some small upticks on the way down. At the end of July, TLLTF stock was able to close out the month with an increase in trading. With a new month already here August could be the road to a further recovery for this marijuana stock to watch.

Harborside Inc.

Harborside Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, distribution, wholesale, and retail of cannabis and cannabis products for the adult-use and medical markets in California. For quite some time now HBORF stock has been facing issues with reaching better market levels. Since the 2nd day of June trading for the company has been on the downside.

Over the last 2 months of trading HBORF stock has been losing more trading momentum. Yet at the close of July, a small pick up in trading took place. With the start of trading in August, shareholders are optimistic that this month may be the time that the company continues to see a better recovery. In recent news, the company has announced a change in its management.

The company has released info that Peter Bilodeau has been asked to step down from his role as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Matt Hawkins, Chairman, will assume the position of Interim CEO while the Company completes its search for a successor. Hopefully, with this change, the company will further its progress as a company. As well with more success as a company, it’s possible it maybe add some positive sentiment to how this marijuana stock trades in the market.

Words From The Company

“Since implementing our turnaround plan in November of last year, our team and the entire board of directors have worked to ensure that Harborside has a strong foundation to take on the immense opportunity ahead in the California cannabis market,” said Matt Hawkins, Chairman, and Interim CEO of Harborside.