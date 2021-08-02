2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch To Start The Month Of August

August 2, 2021 5 min read

This story originally appeared on MarijuanaStocks



Investors Have Added These Marijuana Stocks To Their Watchlist Should You?

So far at the start of August marijuana stocks have been looking a bit better in the market. On the open of August, 2nd cannabis stocks began trading with more upward momentum. With a new month of trading brings the chance to see bigger gains. For some time now the cannabis sector has been more volatile than it has in a long time.

Many marijuana stocks to watch are fluctuating in price more often but are still having trouble sustaining upward trading. Right now the sector as a whole is trading at a lower average. Yet this does not mean gains can not be made or investing in top cannabis stocks is a bad idea. What this means is those who want to look for cannabis stocks to buy should do so with a bit of caution.

The ecosystem in which marijuana stocks perform can be unpredictable. Yet if investors are well updated and well informed it’s about when to strike in the market. Right now with some of the more expensive cannabis companies at lower prices now is a good time to buy marijuana stocks. Just make sure you do your research so you know what type of company you are investing in.

At times the stock may be performing well but due to how the company performs outside the market can play a factor if the company falls. Investing in anything is always a risk so learning and studying each aspect of the company from business to market performance can give you better insight. The name of the game is to make money and have a profitable trading portfolio. This can be done by investing in marijuana stocks if you know what to do or at least have some kind of understanding of the market.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch In 2021

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTC:AYRWF)

[Read More] 2 Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch In August 2021

WM Technology, Inc.

WM Technology, Inc. provides SaaS subscription offerings to retailers and brands in the United States and Canadian cannabis markets. The company operates Weedmaps listings marketplace that provides consumers with information regarding cannabis retailers and brands. As well as the strain, pricing, and other information regarding cannabis products.

In the last several months trading for MAPS stock has been on an up and down ride. Starting from the middle of May MAPS stock was on moving up in the market. From May 13th to the 28th of the month MAPS saw gains of 16 percent during that time. Now moving into June the company was able to further its climb, The 2 weeks of trading for MAPS stock in June was done so with some good momentum.

Trading from June 1st to the 17th MAPS stock had a 32 percent jump in trading. This run was a good sign of growth potential for the company. Unfortunately, the rest of June was led by a downward push in trading. Overall MAPS stock closed out the month of June with a total 12 percent increase in trading. However, at the start of July MAPS stock continued to fall in the market for the whole month with the exception of some small spikes along the way. With a new month of trading already underway shareholders remain positive about future trading for this marijuana stock to watch.

[Read More] 2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch In August 2021 For Better Trading

Ayr Wellness Inc.

Ayr Wellness Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state operating cannabis company in the industry. The company cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes. and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company’s cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

In addition, Ayr Wellness Inc. operates medical retail dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. In the last 8 to 12 weeks of trading AYRWF stock has been building up more trading momentum while showing signs of volatility. Starting from May 13th you can see on a chart that during this time was when trading started to pick up. Trading from the 13th of May to the 27th AYRWF stock went on a run that produced gains of 15 percent.

Yet this run was not one that was able to be sustained by the company. Moving in June the company was beginning to decline in the market and started to dip. It wasn’t until the end of June when the company was able to see a bit of a bounce in trading. Looking from June 21st to the 30th AYRWF stock was able to see an increase in the market that produced a 9 percent gain in trading.

Final Thoughts On AYRWF stock

Pushing forward into July the company was able to keep its rise going. In the first 2 weeks of July, AYRWF stock saw a decent uptick in trading which furthered the rise of the company by 5 percent. Now after this time AYRWF stock did dip back down but at the end of July started to push back up in the market. Currently, in August the company is working to sustain its momentum and reach a higher market level this month.