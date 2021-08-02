Mila Kunis' 'Marijuana Kittens' Sold as NFT and Sold Out in Just 35 Minutes

August 2, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Mila Kunis leads the project 'Stoner Cats' , an animated series for adults that deals with the story of five cats who by using medical marijuana , by accident, become more sensitive. To Viewing this cartoon requires owning one of the 10,420 Non-Fungible Tokens ( NFTs ) that were auctioned on July 27. However, the pressure to access the show caused chaos to unleash that same day on the Ethereum Blockchain network.

What happened at the auction?

NFTs are unique assets that cannot be modified or exchanged for anything , they can represent any digital object, they have such a great market value that they can be used as deed or property rights. It was an auction that attracted the attention of a large number of people, so much so that in just 35 minutes the more than ten thousand kittens were sold, raising 8.3 million dollars .

While this was happening, the Ethereum Blockchain network was so crowded that the transaction fees of the blockchain increased between 200 and 709 Gwei , that is, from 9.50 to 35 dollars depending on the speed of the action. This caused several users to lose large amounts of money , around $ 792,600, and to run out of subscription.

Tell me more about 'Stoner Cats'

The creators of this story are Chris Cartagena, Sarah Cole and Ash Brannon , three veterans who will dedicate themselves to animating this program. Mila Kunis and Orchard Farm Productions upon discovering the project decided to join them, along with the minds behind the 'Crypto Kitties' , to create and distribute, in a new format for society, 'Stoner Cats' .

In each episode we can see how marijuana reveals the complex personalities of Fefe, Baxter, Hamilton, Reginald and Dave , the cats who are forced to balance their skills to keep their family together. They will last for five to seven minutes, after the first season to see how we face a world bigger than her apartment and problems in it.