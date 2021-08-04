Shop 7 of the Best CBD Deals Online Today

August 4, 2021 3 min read

CBD has taken the world by storm with more green companies emerging every day providing better and better solutions for all kinds of common problems. From getting better sleep to staying focused for longer, CBD can be used to improve your life in all kinds of ways.

To help you do just that, we've rounded up a collection of some of the best CBD deals available on the web. Check them out.

1. Rosewood Body Creme

Formulated with a heavy emphasis on Linalool, CBN, and St. Johnswort, this body creme is deeply calming and relaxing and could prove useful in combating anxiety and depression. The non-greasy lotion is 100 percent natural the company says, using only plant-derived ingredients so you can feel good about using it for moisturizing or anxiety relief.

Get the Rosewood Body Creme for $32.99 (reg. $50), a savings of 34 percent.

2. BALANCE 900mg CBD Capsules

Common Ground is a Colorado-based company that formulates supplements using premium full-spectrum hemp extracts that are farmed, extracted, formulated, and packaged in small batches. BALANCE uses just three natural ingredients designed to help you find your level every day.

Get the BALANCE 900mg CBD Capsules for $51.95 (reg. $65), a savings of 20 percent.

3. FREEZE 350mg CBD Topical Oil

This CBD-rich topical oil uses menthol-rich plant extracts like peppermint and camphor to provide an intense cooling and soothing sensation to muscle aches and pains. Whether you're experiencing pain from working out or sitting in your chair all day, FREEZE addresses pain at the source. It's an all-natural pain relief solution you can rely on.

Get the FREEZE 350mg CBD Topical Oil for $31.99 (reg. $40), a savings of 20 percent.

4. RECOVER 600mg CBD Muscle Recovery Rub

Need something a little bit stronger? This muscle rub was originally designed as a post-workout recovery tool but it's proven successful for much more, from back pain and headaches to joint pain and more.

Get the RECOVER 600mg CBD Muscle Recovery Rub for $47.99 (reg. $60), a savings of 20 percent.

5. FOCUS 750mg Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture + Peppermint

Common Ground's CBD is formulated with organic peppermint and engineered to give you an extra boost of clarity each day. Why settle for caffeine? FOCUS uses premium, all-natural ingredients that help you achieve the same result.

Get the FOCUS 750mg Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture + Peppermint for $71.95 (reg. $90), a savings of 20 percent.

6. WAKE 1000mg Full Spectrum CBD Tincture

Hit the ground running every morning with Common Ground's proprietary blend of CBD, MCT oil, and terpenes. It's formulated for anytime use so whenever you need a little boost, you can take a drop and get moving.

Get the WAKE 1000mg Full Spectrum CBD Tincture for $95.95 (reg. $120), a savings of 20 percent.

7. REST 1500mg Full Spectrum CBD Tincture

As the name implies, this Common Ground tincture was made to help you get the best night's sleep of your life. The simple full-spectrum CBD tincture is enhanced with terpenes that induce rest, relaxation, and calmness. It's an all-natural, safe way to get over restless nights.

Get the REST 1500mg Full Spectrum CBD Tincture for $111.95 (reg. $140), a savings of 20 percent.

