Will Earnings Help These Marijuana Stocks Recover In 2021

What Is Stopping These Top Marijuana Stocks From Climbing Up In The Market

The current trading environment for most cannabis stocks has been consistently up and down. Just when investors feel the sector is on its way back up another pullback happens. Now that’s not to say that during these volatile moments that investors are not capitalizing off this action. Yet it is not at a level where the gains are always as bountiful as they were in the first 2 weeks of February.

Even back in the last few months of 2020 when the sector fell it would most times recover to previous or an even higher market level. However, after 2 months into 2021, marijuana stocks went through a long downtrend that impacted the entire sector. Now some cannabis stocks have returned to the previous trading before the downtrend. But most of these are ancillary or biotech cannabis stocks. Yet the bulk of the sector is still down and currently performing at a lower average.

Yet when some companies have better trading days it is still not like it once was at the start of 2021. Nonetheless, many shareholders see the progress of the cannabis industry but it has yet to add any major trading momentum. The hope is that with many marijuana stocks preparing to release earnings that will cause a domino effect for a rise in the sector.

If multiple marijuana companies even just one can show solid earings it could cause an upward push amongst other cannabis stocks. Although this is not a guarantee investors are keeping a positive attitude. With earnings set to be released this month shareholders are remaining optimistic about seeing an increase in the sector. Below are 2 marijuana stocks that may see some good trading with the possibility of positive earings being released this month.

Marijuana Stocks To Watch As Earnings Are Released

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTC:CURLF)

Village Farms International, Inc.

Village Farms International, Inc. is known as one of the more favored marijuana stocks to watch in 2021. The company through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse produce across North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business.

In recent news, the company has just released its Q2 2021 earnings. Furthermore even with the company suffering some losses progress was still made. Some key highlights are the company achieved 135% year-over-growth and 22% sequential growth in Retail Branded Sales.

This makes the fourth consecutive quarter of sequential growth in Retail Branded Sales. Next Village Farm also produced a 40% gross margin as the Delta 3 greenhouse facility operated at full capacity during the quarter.

Words From The Company

“We are so proud to report another record quarter for Pure Sunfarms’ retail branded sales, which grew 22% sequentially – the fourth consecutive quarter of 20%-plus growth – which contributed to total net sales growth of 38% sequentially, once again outpacing the broader retail cannabis market as we continue to gain national market share,” said Michael DeGiglio, CEO, Village.

With good earnings, the company has been able to further its climbing the market. In the last 4-8 weeks of VFF stock has had volatility play in its favor to a degree. Starting from the beginning of June VFF stock was sustaining a good upward moment. The first week of June the company looked to be in a hopeful market position. However, right after the 7th of June trading for the company began to change as VFF stock lost some of its momentum.

This caused the company to slightly dip but towards the middle of June, VFF started to recover. From the 18th of June to the end of the month the company was able to rise to a promising market level to start July. During this time at the end of June on the 24th VFF stock saw its biggest rise in the month. At the start of July, the company was not able to show signs of keeping its climb going.

Much of July was met with a loss in the market. Even with some volatile spikes, the company was not able to reach a better market position in July. Currently, due to earnings, the company has started to recover. once more as of August 9th. Shareholders remain hopeful this will continue further into the month.

Curaleaf Holdings Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings Inc. is another one of Florida’s premier cannabis company’s. Which is in addition to being another well-liked marijuana stock to watch. The company operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations.

The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing. As well as retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services.

Plus lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements. In one of the more recent news releases, the company announced the opening of a branded store in Wells, Maine. One of the many upsides to this venture is it shows continuous operational progress while the company’s stock is still down. Hopefully, this progress will soon help drive some better trading momentum for CURLF stock.

Words From Curaleaf Store Manager In Maine

“It’s important for medical patients to have access to the medication they need while travelling, and Curaleaf Wells is happy to provide continued access to quality products and expertise our patients know and trust,” said Scott Reed, General Manager at Curaleaf Maine. “We are excited to be in Wells and serve our expanded patient community.”

In the last 2 months, CURLF stock has still been trading at a lower market average. At the start of June, the company had a nice rise in what looked liked CURLF stock was going to further its climb in the first 2 days. Yet after the 2nd of June, the company started to drop in the market.

It wasn’t until the 18th of June when the company started to wake up and start its path to recovery. From the 18th to the 28th CURLF stock saw a nice 9 percent. Nonetheless even with a slight dip to close out June CURLF stock was still up before moving into July.

In July CURLF stock had an aggressive volatile fall for the entire month. Along the way some upticks in trading took place but nothing that the company was able to keep going. Currently in August shareholders are staying positive about this marijuana stock as they feel better trading is soon to come