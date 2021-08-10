Stocks

HEXO Corp (HEXO) to participate in Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

Image credit: Marijuanastocks.com

This story originally appeared on MarijuanaStocks

HEXO Corp (“HEXO” or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) today announced that management will participate in Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference. Sebastien St-Louis, Chief Executive Officer, and Trent MacDonald, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a presentation today, August 10, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Participants may access a live webcast of the presentation by going to the “Events” page on hexocorp.com or by going directly to the Cannacord Webcast. For more information, please contact your Canaccord Genuity representative.

About HEXO Corp (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO)

HEXO is an award-winning licensed producer of innovative products for the global cannabis market. HEXO serves the Canadian recreational market with a brand portfolio including HEXO, UP Cannabis, Original Stash, Bake Sale, Namaste, and REUP brands, and the medical market in Canada, Israel and Malta. The Company also serves the Colorado market through its Powered by HEXO® strategy and Truss CBD USA, a joint-venture with Molson Coors. In the event that the previously announced transactions to acquire 48North and Redecan close, HEXO expects to be the number one cannabis products company in Canada by recreational market share.

Investor Relations:
invest@HEXO.com
www.hexocorp.com

Media Relations:
(819) 317-0526
media@hexo.com

