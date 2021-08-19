Celebrity Entrepreneurs

Vape Cartman? South Park Creators May Launch a Cannabis Brand

Trey Parker and Matt Stone indicate a weed line is in their future.
This story originally appeared on El Planteo

The creators of South Park, the popular animated series for adults, have many projects in the works. But perhaps the most surprising and long-awaited is a cannabis brand.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the brains behind South Park, renewed the contract for six more seasons and committed to creating fourteen South Park movies.

During an interview with Bloomberg, Stone said, "South Park pays the bills. Trey and I have used it to pay for other things we want to do."

Those things are, according to The Growth Op, a documentary series, a South Park video game, and, yes—a cannabis brand!

Undoubtedly, the American series goes very well with cannabis.

The show has been on the air for 24 years, making it one of the longest-running series in the history of television.

Apparently, it still has a long way to go and, if all goes well, we will be able to enjoy a rocky mountain high from marijuana made in South Park.

 

