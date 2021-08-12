Best Marijuana ETFs In 2021

August 12, 2021 6 min read

Finding the Best Cannabis Investments In 2021

Are you looking for ways to invest in top marijuana stocks in 2021? Currently, the best cannabis stocks to buy are trading close to their lowest market value this year. For many investors, this could be a good time to find the top pot stocks for your watchlist in August. At the present time, many leading cannabis companies have been reporting strong earnings in this round of financials. For the most part, the market has not yet responded to the better-than-expected earnings being delivered.

In Canada and the US, most cannabis companies are reporting significant revenue growth showing a rapidly growing cannabis market. There are many ways to invest in the cannabis industry for investors to choose from. Because top marijuana stocks are known for market volatility some investors find it difficult to invest in the sector for the long term. One way many investors are choosing to turn to for long-term investments into cannabis is marijuana ETFs.

For those traders not familiar with ETFs these exchange-traded fund is a basket of securities that trade throughout the day on major stock exchanges. These funds track an index, sector, commodity, or other assets and are purchased and sold like regular stocks. Some cannabis ETFs also offer a dividend to shareholders something rarely found when buying top pot stocks.

Top Cannabis ETFs In 2021

As the cannabis industry continues to flourish on a global scale marijuana ETFs can give investors exposure to a particular area of the market. This is much more widespread exposure than investing in a single cannabis company. Finding the best cannabis ETFs to invest in requires some due diligence from investors. Researching a company’s financials can help you establish the best positions for your investments. Top cannabis ETFs are trading close to their lower price points of 2021 in August.

While it seems, current earnings are not moving the needle in the cannabis sector many analysts are predicting top marijuana stocks could see another rally this year. As more cannabis companies deliver significant growth in 2021 these could be the best marijuana ETFs to invest in for 2021.

Best Marijuana ETFs In 2021

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEArca:MSOS) Amplify ETF Trust – Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEArca:CNBS) ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEArca:MJ)

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)

In 2021 AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF is the first US marijuana ETF to surpass $1 billion in assets under management. This top marijuana ETF is focusing on US cannabis companies for their holdings and assets. At the present time, the ETF has assets that include US vertically integrated multi-state operators, top U.S. cannabis REITs, CBD companies, pharmaceutical companies, and hydroponic suppliers. Specifically, some of MSOS ETF’s majority holdings are Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTC:TCNNF), Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTC:CURLF), Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTC:GTBIF), and Cresco Labs Inc. (OTC:CRLBF).

In 2021 US cannabis companies have performed much stronger than Canadian cannabis companies. During Q1, most US companies have delivered strong earnings while the Canadian companies have struggled to perform. In August the cannabis sector is trading at some of its lowest market value in 2021. This has created an opportunity for cannabis investors to start a position in MSOS ETF at a lower price point.

MSOS ETF closed on August 11th at $36.15 down 20.78% in the past six months. This cannabis ETF has a 52-week price range of $20.45-$55.91 and has declined 10.81% in the past month. According to analysts at Stock Invest MSOS ETF is expected to fall 11.52% in the next three months. With this in mind, MSOS ETF could be a top cannabis ETF for your watchlist in August.

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS)

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF provides investors exposure to the global cannabis industry with more than 80% of its holdings in companies generating revenue from cannabis and hemp production. Recently, this cannabis ETF announced it can access US MSOs via swaps. In detail, the ETF completed both legal and operational work and can add portfolio exposure to this area of the cannabis industry to its assets.

Now with the addition of US cannabis companies, CNBS has large holdings of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS), and Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM). Also holding assets in Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF).

CNBS ETF closed at $22.73 up 30.26% year to date. This ETF has a 52-week price range of $10.97-$40.65 and has declined by 29.85% in the last six months. According to analysts at Wallet Investor CNBS ETF has 1 -year forecast price target of $29.541 per share. CNBS ETF is paying an annual dividend of $0.10 per share with a dividend yield of 0.44%.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)

Alternative Harvest ETF is one of the first and largest ETFs to target the cannabis market. At the present time, MJ ETF has net assets of $1.61 billion. Currently, MJ remains the largest cannabis ETF in the world and the first and only U.S.-listed ETF to target the global cannabis industry directly. Specifically, the MJ fund provides investors exposure to areas of the cannabis sector which continues to see medicinal advancements, regulatory changes, and M&A activity.

At the present time, Alternative Harvest ETF major assets are in holdings from top Canadian cannabis companies like Tilray, Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC), and GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG). For the long-term investors, MJ ETF has a dividend with an estimated 2.03% dividend yield. With a dividend, MJ ETF becomes a much more attractive long-term hold in the cannabis sector.

MJ ETF closed at $17.87 on August 11th up 24.53% year to date. Currently, this ETF has a 52-week price range of $10.12-$34.58 and has declined by 8.36% in the past month. According to analysts at Stock Invest, MJ ETF is expected to decline by 15.38% during the next 3 months. This analysis is based on short-term market trends, and this could change with positive momentum in the cannabis sector. For this reason, MJ ETF is a top marijuana ETF For your list in August 2021.