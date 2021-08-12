Obama Celebrated His 60th Birthday on Martha's Vineyard, Some Guests Toked Up in His Honor

August 12, 2021 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For weeks everyone has been buzzing about Barack Obama’s 60th birthday bash — that he was having it during a pandemic, that the guest list was scaled back to the rise of the Delta variant — but it wasn’t until after the party ended that things got a little fired up. And by fired up, we mean someone was smoking a blunt.

Party on, Barack

The epic celebration took place on August 7 at the Obama home on Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts with around 300 people in attendance, including John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Dwyane Wade, H.E.R. Don Cheadle, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Erykah Badu, and Steven Spielberg (although Stephen Colbert was apparently one of the unlucky ones cut from the list).

There were several COVID protocols in place, according to the MV Times, including requests that all guests be vaccinated or show proof of negative test results. Masks were given out upon entry, and most attendees wore them during the event. Another rule that was apparently a teensy bit broken was no social media posts. Of course that was the hardest one to follow.

Leaked images and giant blunts

Despite strict rules prohibiting the release of images on social media, some guests such as rapper Trap Beckham, singer Erykah Badu, and manager TJ Chapman posted photos of the menu and decor. Among the photos, Beckham and Chapman were reportedly seen smoking huge marijuana blunts.

"I had to delete everything because of the regulations. It was decidedly epic. If the videos transcended, they would go viral. He danced the whole time. No one has ever seen Obama like that before," Beckham commented on his social media.

If they were smoking somewhere at the party? In general, not a problem. In Massachusetts, it is legal to possess and smoke weed on private property. And since the Vineyard’s first dispensary opened just days earlier in July, it’s easier than ever to find flower, pre-rolls, oils, and edibles on the island. A summer party is a party, after all.

It’s not like anyone saw the Obamas use any cannabis, or that they knew about the blunt, or gave out joints as party favors, which is what some media would have you believe. If they did give out spliffs, it's nice to think they would’ve been monogrammed with a gold 44x60, the theme of the party for the 44th president of the United States who turned 60 years old. A keepsake that would be hard not to smoke.