Two Scoops, Please: Cannabis-Infused Ice Cream Hitting the Market

Massachusetts-based cannabis and hemp company MariMed Inc., has announced a collaboration with Boston-based ice-cream brand Emack and Bolio’s to create cannabis-infused ice-cream. The partnership will develop a range of vegan and dairy ice-cream in “outrageous flavours”, which will be infused with MariMed’s full-spectrum cannabis formulations.

MariMed is among the largest multi-state cannabis operators in the US. The brand was one of the first companies to move into the hemp and CBD market, supplying products to both the US and EU. Emack & Bolio’s was founded in 1975 and now has multiple locations across the US and Asia. Music attorney Bob Rook established the store as a place for his rock star clients to indulge in their midnight munchies after late-night gigs. Some of the more famous ice-cream flavors on offer include Cappuccino Fudge Swirl and Raspberry Chocolate Krispy Rice.

The cannabis-infused ice-cream product line is expected to debut in Massachusetts later this year, followed by launches in other legal cannabis markets.

It's what the consumers want

According to Ryan Crandell, Chief Products Officer and Senior Vice President of Sales for MariMed, ice-cream and cannabis represent a natural pairing. However, the move was also driven by consumer insights sourced by the company’s R&D team.

Current trends also indicate the demand for vegan-friendly cannabis-infused products. Crandell also pointed to a recent study that suggested the anticipated growth in the ice-cream market would be driven by more wholesome product options.

The global market for cannabis edibles was estimated at US$2.9 billion in the year 2020 and is projected to reach US$11.8 Billion by 2027.