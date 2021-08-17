How to Make Your Return to Office Life More Bearable

This story originally appeared on Weedmaps



Now that Covid-19 restrictions are being lifted, going back to business-as-usual is literal for some of us. Many companies across the US are opening up and requiring employees to return to their office desks just to reminisce about the days of working from home.

And though some workers appreciate the recent office openings for its boost in productivity and collaboration, others have been thriving in an at-home environment throughout the pandemic. So if you can no longer sesh with your camera off during meetings don't despair — you have options.

Below, check out five products that will make going back to the office feel just a bit more bearable.

Vaporizer: PAX ERA LIFE

When PAX dropped the ERA Life, a busy stoner got their wings. The newest addition to its line of oil vaporizers is simple, discreet, and perfect for office life. The durable, thin profile can hold its own when tossed in a commuter bag or kept in a pocket.

The PAX ERA Life is always on, simply pull from the mouthpiece for a hit. It has four heat settings you can quickly cycle through depending on your taste and elevation needs, and its low odor will give you the discretion needed if you have to take a quick, semi-private toke.

At a price point of $35, the PAX ERA Life is a must-have for heading to the office (or staying at home).

Available: Nationwide

Find PAX vaporizers

Sublingual: Kin Slips

A sublingual strip is the coworker you didn't know you needed. Dissolvable on your tongue, these slips quickly deliver cannabis straight to the bloodstream with effects similar to smoking rather than eating an edible.

Kin Slips is a brand that understands the art of making great sublingual strips. It has blended cannabinoids and terpenes to craft strips specifically for your needs. When you're sitting at your desk trying to muster creativity and focus, there's a slip for that. When you're needing balance and tranquility after a tough meeting, there's a slip for that too. The product line also includes sublingual strips for physical relief and sleep support.

Available: California Find Kin Slips

Transdermal Patch: Mary's Medicinals

Transdermal patches are great for your return to the office if you don't want to ingest, inhale, and re-dose throughout the day. Patches have a long history with medical patients and are now gaining popularity among those looking for all-day cannabis support.

Mary's Medicinals' transdermal patches are formulated with discretion, fast onset, and your workday in mind. A patch can be placed on your wrist or another veinous part of your body and will start working within 30 minutes. The patches remain active for 8 - 12 hours and are available in indica and sativa varieties, as well as CBD, CBG, and CBN.

Available: California

Find Mary's Medicinals

Tincture: Polite

A few drops of a cannabis tincture under the tongue or in a coffee can be a day-changing event. Tinctures are discreet and easy to measure oils, and when placed under the tongue, they can typically provide relief within 30 minutes and last over an hour.

Early in the pandemic, the team at Polite launched a line of low-dose THC, full-spectrum tinctures and single-use vaporizers. Leveraging years of clinical research and therapeutic botanicals, Polite's physician formulated products are the self-care you need when trying to find office-life balance.

The Polite blends include Power Up, Daily Defense, Relief Aid, Ease Your Mind, and Rest Well. Each blend utilizes a combination of cannabinoids like THC, CBD, CBG, and CBN. If you prefer to ingest another way, Polite's blends also come in spray and disposable vape forms.

Available: Washington, coming soon to Arizona

Edible: Ardent FX

\You can't go wrong with the versatility and inconspicuousness of edibles. Infused brownies, candies, oils, and beverages are all great for your return to office life, but if you want to add homemade edibles to your weekly meal prep routine, Ardent FX makes it as easy as using an Easy-Bake Oven.

The simple to use, all-in-one tool allows you to decarb, infuse, and bake – controlling ingredients and dosage. Infused butter, brownies, and anything requiring oil or butter can be made from beginning to end in the Ardent FX. If you have food restrictions, or simply want to try making edibles, this is a great option that won't take much time out of your day.

Just remember to label your lunch in the office fridge.

Available: Nationwide