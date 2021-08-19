Yes, Your Colleague Might Be High on That Zoom Call

August 19, 2021 2 min read

There was always a clear line about getting high before or during work: It was pretty much frowned upon no matter what career path you were on. But with so many people working from home due to COVID-19, those rules pretty much went out the window along with wearing regular (or any) pants at your desk.

According to Cannabis Now, a recently released study of work habits during the pandemic revealed that at least 15% of remote employees worked while high. Conducted by AmericanMarijuana.org, those surveyed said it reduced stress and increased productivity and creativity. Not hard to believe: It’s a pretty widely known misconception that people who consume cannabis are lazy.

Survey says...

Around 1,000 remote workers were interviewed, slightly more men than women with an average age of 37.8 years. Working while stoned was more popular among the younger employees, like Gen Zers, which tracks with other recent studies. Millennials and Gen X are next in line.

“Based on our statistics, we can clearly observe that younger white-collar employees, especially those in their 20s, work from home while high the most,” said Aditya Sachdeva, project manager for AmericanMarijuana.org. “Gender and employment level differences are less distinct, however age is much more telling, as is the difference between white-collar and blue-collar employees.”

Not only are the worker bees getting high at their home offices, more than a quarter thought their colleagues and even supervisors are doing the same. Many suspected someone else of being stoned on a video call, which is understandable considering the doldrums of yet another Zoom meeting. But at least 40% said they don’t want to get high with their colleagues; they just recognize it.

What this could mean for the future

This study shouldn’t be too shocking. Cannabis sales soared during the pandemic and continue to bloom as more and more states make it legal both for recreational and medicinal use. More people were working from home, and many companies are allowing at least partial remote offices until at least 2022. Ergo, more remote workers are probably high on company time.

Studies like this, along with changing drug testing policies and the push for legalizing cannabis on the federal level, might finally help move the needle on company marijuana policies across the U.S.