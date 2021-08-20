2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch To Close Out The Week

August 20, 2021 5 min read

Are You Aware Of The Marijuana Stocks In 2021?

Its been a volatile time for the majority of marijuana stocks over the last several months. Investors are left wondering what is it going to take for cannabis stocks to see a significant rise in trading. As of late, it’s a good time to buy marijuana stocks while the sector is down. Yet even with the sector down, it’s now turned into a waiting game in regards to when things will turn around.

At one point in time when the sector would dip down, it would not take long for cannabis stocks to recover. To which even while recovering some companies would reach new highs. However in recent trading that is no longer the case. Fears and concerns surrounding the sector about the future of investing in marijuana stocks. Some investors have even sold off their position to cut their losses while others are holding on.

With the cannabis industry becoming more regulated and somewhat controlled there is a worry that the sector may not reach the levels it once saw. For instance, from November 2020 to mid-February 2021 the cannabis sector was on a substantial climb. During this time period if the sector did see some pullback it would most times bounce to a higher level than before.

However, currently, the sector is not performing how it used to which is also causing confusion and frustration among shareholders. For now, it seems the game plan for those who still have their position is to remain patient for better trading. Now with how unpredictable marijuana stocks can be there is no time frame or guarantee things will rise. But nevertheless, people are still looking for ways to invest in the cannabis space. So with the 2 cannabis stocks below these may be a good start to looking to invest.

Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth Corporation is known as one of the more progressive Canadian cannabis companies in the space. The company together with its subsidiaries engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis, and Other Consumer Products.

In recent news, Canopy has reported its first-quarter fiscal 2022 financial results. Some highlights to mention the company achieved 23% revenue growth in Q1 2022 versus Q1 2021. Which was driven by strong double-digit growth. The company also completed the acquisition of Ace Valley and Supreme Cannabis, with commercial and operational integration progressing smoothly.

Words From The Company

“With the right strategy and strong foundation in place we are confident in our ability to deliver long-term success as Canopy’s products and brands continue to demonstrate their appeal to consumers in our core markets,” said David Klein, CEO, Canopy Growth. “While we’re encouraged by regulatory advancement in the U.S., Canopy is not waiting as we continue to scale our business on both sides of the border with an exciting product pipeline planned for the coming quarters.”

Over the last 2 months of trading, CGC stock has been trading in a volatile sector. In the first week and a half of June up until the 11th CGC stock was holding a promising market position before dipping down. This drop lasted until the 18th of June. After this time the company began to build some upward momentum which led to an increase in trading.

Yet the company was not able to sustain this upward momentum and began to drop once more around the 28th of June heading into July. For the month of July CGC stock continued to trade down. Even with some small upticks in trading, overall July was a loss in the market for the company. Moving into August currently CGC stock is still down. As a new month is quickly approaching hopefully things change for this top Canadian marijuana stock to watch.

AFC Gamma, Inc.

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. Which is done in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult-use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties.

As well as to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. In the company’s most recent news they have announced the release of its financial results.

Some things to mention during this time are the company closed $71.3 million of new commitments in Q2 2021. As well as funded $77.8 million of new and existing commitments. Next, the company paid a dividend of $0.38 per common share for Q2 2021.

Words From The CEO

Chief Executive Officer, Leonard Tannenbaum, stated, “AFC Gamma has a best-in-class team, strong balance sheet and increased access to capital. Entering the second half of 2021, we continue to see substantial demand for capital. And we believe that we are well positioned as a first mover and a leader in the rapidly growing cannabis lending market.”