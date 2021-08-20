2 Marijuana ETF’s To Watch That Could Be An Asset To You

August 20, 2021 5 min read

This story originally appeared on MarijuanaStocks



These Marijuana ETF’s May Be Worth Your Time

Many marijuana stocks are still facing the effects of the up and down trading in the market. Much of this volatile action has been brought on by the overwhelming fear of the future trading of the sector. The reason for this worry about marijuana stock investing is centered around factors. For one the concern about what will happen with federal cannabis reform.

Meaning that if congress overcomes the challenges of passing federal reform it may cause some cannabis stocks to run. For those who don’t know why it’s because with cannabis federally legal ventures can happen that were once federally illegal. So take Canada for instance when federal reform is enacted some Canadian companies will be able to uplist to American exchanges.

Not to mention being able to expand operations into the USA without the fear of federal regulators. Another factor as to why the sector is having a pullback is worries about another shutdown. Which would be due to the ongoing pandemic. Now even though during the last shut down a good amount of cannabis businesses were still thriving this time may be different.

Nevertheless, outside of the market, the cannabis industry is still continuing to see further success. With this progress and how low the sector is many people are still looking for the top cannabis companies to invest in. So with the sector still down now is still a good time to find the best marijuana stocks to buy.

Especially before any type of big recovery starts to happen. A good amount of investors are still nervous but at the same time want to be prepared for the day the sector runs once more. Just make sure to do your due diligence before investing. Below are 2 marijuana stocks to watch in 2021 for better trading.

Marijuana Stocks To Watch In 2021 For Better Trading

Amplify ETF Trust – Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSE:CNBS)

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSE:MSOS)

Amplify ETF Trust – Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF

Amplify ETF Trust – Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF is a cannabis ETF run by the renowned investor Tim Seymour. Cannabis has been one of the surprising growth stories of the pandemic, and CNBS offers a diversified portfolio aimed at capturing the global growth opportunity. CNBS is one of the few cannabis ETFs which have employed the use of total return swaps in order to gain exposure to the US opportunity.

This distinction will likely help it outperform peers that lack US exposure, but it may still be handicapped by its heavy exposure to Canadian operators. In recent news, CNBS Cannabis ETF Announces the ability to access MSOs via Swaps. The ETF recently completed both legal and operational work in order to add portfolio exposure to this group of companies.

Words From Tim Seymour

“We are excited to now have access to the full plant-touching U.S. cannabis investable universe in the CNBS portfolio at a time when we believe the U.S. market is poised for significant growth,” said Tim Seymour, Portfolio Manager for CNBS.

In the last 2 months, CNBS ETF has been dealing with market volatility. In the first 11 days of June, CNBS ETF was on an upward path in the market. Shortly after the 11th CNBS ETF started to lose some of its momentum which led to a drop in its market performance.

From the 22nd to the 24th of June things began to pick up for this ETF. Yet overall from the end of June and most of July CNBS ETF started to drop once more. Currently, in August this ETF continued to drop. As a new month approaches hopefully things turn around for this ETF.

[Read More] Top Marijuana Stocks For Your List Next Week? 2 To Watch Now As Stocks Are Down

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF is an exchange-traded fund launched and managed by AdvisorShares Investments, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from the marijuana and hemp business sectors.

The fund uses derivatives such as swaps to create its portfolio. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. Back at the end of February MSOS ETF became the first US Cannabis ETF to break $1 billion in assets under management.

[Read More] 2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch To Close Out The Week

Words From The CEO

“There’s a lot of excitement surrounding the cannabis investment space right now. And for a variety of a reasons,” said Dan Ahrens, AdvisorShares’ chief operating officer and portfolio manager of MSOS. “We firmly believe that the U.S. cannabis market provides a compelling long-term investment opportunity. Which clearly differentiates itself from other areas of the globe. Investors must exercise careful due diligence when navigating cannabis and we believe MSOS’ unique, actively managed investment mandate delivers a sought-after solution to the marketplace.”