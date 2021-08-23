The challenge of promoting brands in the face of back to school

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

More than 25 million students will return to classrooms on August 30, according to the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, as parents prepared the portfolio for future expenses for the 2021-2022 school year .

According to José Manuel López Campos, leader of the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Concanaco-Servytur), after more than a year without face-to-face classes, it is expected that establishments related to education and their collaterals will register a increase in your sales.

He said that the return to schools will give a respite to the businesses that are still active, since in 2020 the spill reached was 42,000 million pesos, and this year it is expected to register at least the figure that was had in 2019, of 82,000 millions of pesos.

Whether the classes are face-to-face, virtual, or both, so-called “back to school” purchases often mark an uptick in consumer spending.

According to data from Expo Back to Classes, Mexicans spend about 70 percent of their monthly income on school supplies.

For certain types of brands, back to school is one of the most important sales and promotion periods of the year, which they take advantage of to communicate special offers that motivate sales both in their physical stores and on their websites.

The last couple of years have been anything but typical, and in the uncertainty, it is critical that brands reconnect with consumers in a way that reflects current reality and resonates with different audiences.

In this context, traditional advertising has become increasingly irrelevant in recent years, largely due to the way information is currently being consumed. Businesses must focus on reaching consumers in the environments where they spend most of their time: on digital platforms, but not with the brand-building strategies of yesteryear. Today's shoppers are much more attracted to brands that are in tune with their needs; with which they show that they understand them.

The challenge of 2021

Compared with other months leading up to a new school year, the landscape of this 2021 has changed in different ways and the ways of advertising and consuming as well. Online shopping exploded during the pandemic and e-commerce trends indicate that it is here to stay.

The upcoming return to the classroom impacts each family differently. For some, there is likely an additional level of excitement about shopping for school clothes and accessories, and for others, there may be anxiety about the return and new restrictions. Some face unprecedented financial worries, while others do not.

In other words, it is impossible for a single back-to-school message to fit all.

Effective suggestions: content creators and message personalization

Who better to reach consumers of school supplies than real parents with real needs? Or how to gain credibility with younger generations like Gen-Z (born after 1996 and up to 2012)?

Brands with the support of content creators have the opportunity to execute strategies focused on different audiences in an incredibly specific way. They can tackle different issues and reach new consumers simply by allowing them to authentically tell their own diverse stories.

Another advantage of content creator marketing is that it doesn't have to be limited to the followers of influencers; You can leverage your top performing posts for social media ads and reach very targeted audiences on a large scale.

In these weeks leading up to back-to-school, both large corporations and small businesses invest time, resources and creativity to create messages that differentiate themselves from the competition and achieve both an increase in sales and the conquest of new customers. Who will be your next allies?