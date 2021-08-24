They launch ads in the Instagram Shop tab to facilitate your sales

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Instagram announced that as of this Tuesday, ads were launched globally in the Instagram Shops tab to make it easier for people to discover brands and buy from them when they feel like browsing.

Instagram

The Facebook-owned platform indicated that ads will appear as tiles on the Instagram Shops tab.

Image: Instagram

Clicking on the ad will take you to the product details page where you can learn more about the item, view additional images, and search for additional brand products.

Image: Instagram

You can also save the product on your wish list or share it with friends. As with all ads, people can hide or report the ad by tapping and holding the tile, which opens options for taking action.