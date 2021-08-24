The 5 secrets to having an unbreakable will

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Everyone wants to be successful, but not many people know how to do it. They may have a good idea of what they want and what their end goal is, although what needs to be learned is the process to get there. One way to do this is to create an iron will. Or rather, as I apply it in my life: an unbreakable will .

Mohamed Nohassi vía Unsplash

What exactly is an unbreakable will? It's when you fully commit to your goals and refuse to let anything get in your way.

When you are unshakable, you will do whatever it takes to achieve your goal. You'll find ways to get around obstacles instead of letting them stop you.

How to forge your will beyond obstacles

Success is not just about having a good plan. It's also about strength, clarity, consistency, determination, discipline, preparation, and inner commitment.

When you work with total conviction on your strength instead of leaning on your weaknesses, you stop complaining and assume your responsibility for each and every episode of your life.

Only then do you magnify yourself and forge a capacity for stoicism to deal with everything that comes your way.

An iron will can push you through the most difficult moments and help you achieve what others - and even you - may think is impossible.

There are many different theories when it comes to building within yourself this kind of will that few have. Some people believe in being motivated or hiring a professional coach or mentor who has been successful in the area where you want to succeed. Others say that the iron will arises from within and cannot be developed by any external source.

Despite these divergent opinions, one thing remains certain: An unwavering will can help you achieve whatever goal you set for yourself, no matter how lofty it may seem at first.

It all starts with a choice

Experience indicates that all people who achieve extraordinary results in their lives and their professional careers have an enormous dose of will and that they are unshakeable in three decisive aspects: their decisions, their convictions and their values.

The choices have to do with being able to choose the best path available at each moment, and seeing each possibility as a space for creating the future, in the present.

Being able to choose is a sign of maturity. But making the right decision is the true sign of wisdom.

When it comes to convictions, no one can have foolproof willpower if they are not deeply invested in their goals.

And values are the pillars of ethics, purpose and legacy on which you build your future, bringing it to the present. In other words, you will create that greater vision as a guide, and from the present, whatever point you are at, you begin to take each of the steps and decisions that lead you directly to that path.

5 secrets to have an unbreakable will

Today I want to reveal to you these five secrets that I have been practicing for years, with which I have developed a will that is proof of any kind of obstacles; My hope is that you can make whatever you set your mind come true:

1 - Selective attention

Starting from the extremely clear and precise definition of your objectives, which must be specific, measurable, realistic, tangible and put in writing in a given time, you will focus all your desire, attention, passion and enthusiasm on the intentional attention of the steps and resources necessary to achieve it.

Choosing selective attention implies giving up everything (yes, everything) that does not lead you towards the goal.

Many times it implies a total rethinking of your way of life, and especially of your habits, because you are the consequence of what you do every day. Without the proper proper habits, you will not get the result. If you don't, you won't make it.

2 - Do not tie yourself to the past: you are not just your story

Although the past has forged who you are, permanently reviewing the person you were will lead you to compare yourself to "that being" years ago. And you are no longer: in the infinite field of possibilities, you can choose to be much bigger, better, stronger, abundant, and any other quality you want to add.

People tend to justify their inaction because they spend much more mental time in the past than in the future. They have become anchored in their disappointments, frustrations, in the limiting beliefs they received, and in the failures.

But you know what? You are much greater than your limitations if you know how to awaken an unbreakable will.

The future is really where you want to go to achieve your goals. To achieve this, you need to change your mental model, which is the way you tell yourself the story of your life in your head. We all do it; just that some of us put a happy ending to the story, while more than 90% of people abandon their story in the middle, and always conclude it in a negative way.

This is related to stagnant thinking patterns: by not having mental flexibility, they limit the emergence of new opportunities. Everything originates from the quality of thoughts.

So, at this point, forgive, let go, do not judge your past, value and move on, look ahead and focus with extreme surgical precision on what you are going to achieve. The time to change is now, and you have an unbreakable will that you did not know you can forge.

3 - Forge your thoughts: become sculpting your life

Energy follows thought that transforms into concrete action in your life. 90% of people think negative 90% of the time, imagine the result!

Changing the pieces of your mental model, without denying your past, choose to let go of the schemas that no longer serve you. This way you will build a ladder of motivation and self-leadership towards the future, which is what really matters, because you cannot change things backwards, although you can create completely different things going forward.

To achieve an unbreakable will you need to visualize yourself as a sculpture artist: Miguel Ángel survived criticism when they told him that he was not capable of achieving what he proposed, and he affirmed: “where you see a piece of marble, I am seeing Him. David, what am I doing with my hands. "

Every day, the famous artist left his workplace spotless; He discarded everything that was no longer useful for his work: do the same. Discard what is useless for your development. Sculpt your life; polish each moment starting by managing your levels of thoughts that do not bring you close to what you want.

4 - Persevere and do not persist

It seems like a contradiction. Let me explain it: persevering means moving forward with all your power and will in what you know works for you; but do not persist in those paths that you find do not add value to your objective. Recalculate and continue.

While this distinction is subtle, it will help you not to waste your time and effort, as you need to focus your energy more than ever.

Do not persist in what damages you or takes power away. For example, put aside distractions, vices and any other issues that are not in line with your iron will. Instead, persevere by adding healthy, constructive habits that bring you closer to what you want.

5 - Be grateful for the good and the unsuccessful experiences

A characteristic of people with an unbreakable will is that when they succeed, they bless and appreciate it. And when they fail, they do the exact same thing and extract the juice of learning.

Therefore, a great key is that you do not regret if you do not reach the objectives quickly: "Everything great requires effort and is uphill," my teacher John Maxwell taught me.

Notice how curious that people often assign success only to good luck, or, worse still, failures to what they call bad luck.

Those of us who have an unbreakable will do not trust in good luck: we feed it every day, and we act based on our convictions affirmed in the total and most absolute personal responsibility, which is the ability to respond in the best way to what happens.

The question you should ask yourself in challenging moments is: "What do I want to happen and what is up to me?" And in this way, you will find creative solutions and you will get out of the stagnation and mediocrity of "I don't know", "it can't be done", "it's not my time" and so many other justifications that you might give yourself.

You may be interested: When you set your aspirations on this principle, money comes alone and in piles

Unwavering will is a skill that can be developed. It is not that we are super-humans, but ordinary people, with an extraordinary inner talent to make what you propose, happen. And that depends exclusively on you if you believe enough in your inner strength.

The possibilities are always: do you take them?