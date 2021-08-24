2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch Before September Officially Begins

August 24, 2021 5 min read

This story originally appeared on MarijuanaStocks



2 Marijuana Stocks For Your September 2021 Watchlist

Some marijuana stocks in the last few days of August have started to look better in the market. This current upward momentum could be attributed to a couple of factors. For one with how low the sector has been many more people have been looking for marijuana stocks to buy. When a cannabis company is trading at a lower price and people buy more shares this can raise the share price. As well over the last month, many cannabis companies have been releasing their most recent earnings. To which the results of these earnings have been more positive.

With these positive earnings, some upward momentum has helped some pot stocks to see better trading. These 2 factors above have helped bring some better trading for pot stocks. Which has been long overdue but with this upward push with the sector as a whole be able to keep it going. If you base the answer off of recent trading then it’s more likely to see marijuana stocks drop. Yet it is possible that some cannabis stocks begin to see more consistency with trading up in the market. Some factors that may cause another pullback are concerns of another shutdown due to the ongoing pandemic.

However, during the last shut down many cannabis companies were able to keep business going after being deemed essential. The next and probably the biggest of them all is comprehensive cannabis reform. More specifically federal cannabis reform this topic and the ongoing battle with congress have caused many ups and downs in the market. But overall the progress of the cannabis industry has continued to grow and thrive. The ongoing progress of the industry has sparked more people’s interest in investing in marijuana stocks. So with just make sure you do your homework before you start investing.

Marijuana Stocks To Watch Right Now In 2021

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTC:JUSHF) Columbia Care Inc. (OTC:CCHWF)

[Read More] Best Cannabis Penny Stocks Under $1? 2 For Your List This Week

Jushi Holdings Inc.

Jushi Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, of cannabis. In addition to the retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions across the United States. In recent news, the company announced its Vice President of cultivating operations has been honored with the cannabis leadership award.

Josh Malman has been selected as a recipient of a 2021 Cannabis Leadership Award. This award honors cannabis industry professionals who exemplify the leadership qualities needed to inspire and empower those around them. As well those who work to better the industry and their communities.

Words From The CEO

“On behalf of the entire Jushi Family, I want to congratulate Josh on being a 2021 Cannabis Leadership Award winner,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi. “Josh has been an invaluable part of our operations team who has continued to create sophisticated IP, KPIs and SOPs. As an industry pioneer who has been instrumental in scaling our cultivation operations in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Nevada and Ohio, his expertise in genetics, cultivation methodologies and facility design have enabled us to swiftly bring to market top-selling, high-quality flower brands like The Bank and Sèche.”

In the last 4 weeks of trading, JUSHF stock has seen a fair amount of up and down trading. The initial start to August was led by a drop in trading. However JUSHF stock from the 4th to the 9th of August went on a small run that produced gains of 19 percent. This rise in trading helped some investors to see a long-awaited return for those who bought shares off the dip.

Yet right after the 9th JUSHF lost its upward momentum and started to drop once again. Even with some slight upticks in trading overall JUSHF stock has dropped most of August. Nonetheless with September right around the corner things may change for this marijuana stock to watch.

Columbia Care Inc.

Columbia Care Inc. cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, and derivative products. The company holds licenses in 19 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates cultivation facilities, manufacturing facilities, and retail dispensaries.

In recent news, the company has expanded its New Jersey footprint with a new dispensary in Deptford. This continued growth and progress is part of the reason why people are still investing in cannabis even in a down market. It’s about the future and playing the long game.

Words From The Company

“It’s a perfect time to expand our footprint in New Jersey with a growing medical cannabis community and the transition to adult use on the horizon,” said Jesse Channon, Chief Growth Officer. “Southern New Jersey is an underserved region with a significant medical population, so we’re proud to bring cannabis accessibility and a wider range of products to the area. We’re incredibly grateful to Mayor Medany, the Chamber of Commerce and everyone else who has supported us throughout this process. We look forward to welcoming patients and offering a unique shopping experience to everyone who walks through our doors.”

[Read More]

So far in the month of August CCHWF stock has had issues reaching a higher market level. Many cannabis stocks have been dealing with a good amount of volatility in the market. This volatility has caused some marijuana stocks to dip down and Columbia Care Inc. happens to be one of them. Unfortunately August has not been the best month of trading for the company. But with a new month soon to begin it’s possible to see this marijuana stock to watch build up more momentum to move higher in the market.