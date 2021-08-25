How to build the sound logo of your brand?

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The identity of brands has always been one of the great wars in the field of marketing, making the most of the opportunity to be visible, audible, identifiable and memorable became the most important challenge for the construction of each one.

Depositphotos.com

From the tweeting that announces "You buy mattresses, refrigerators ..." to the orchestration of the musical identification of 20th Century, through the ringtone of Nokia and the pair of sound hits from Netflix, they are among the most valuable assets of these brands. The originality, complexity or simplicity in its execution reflects the mission of each one, identifying its personality and spirit.

What are these sound tools that strategically build a sound identity?

There are basically four:

1. The voice

It is the primary and descriptive tool of language, it is obvious to understand that its message can have all possible interpretations, literal, subjective, metaphorical and onomatopoeic.

2. The sound design

Describe actions and recreate places. Its correct use can transport us anywhere, whether indoors or outdoors, subjective places, direct, indirect or interpretative descriptions, organic or synthetic.

3. The music

It is the emotional tool, it describes feelings, it can transport us to times, determine personality with audiences and it is the perfect vehicle to penetrate the memory and live in it much longer than the life of a brand. In addition, in collaboration with language, when it becomes a song, it enhances their level of emotion and therefore their communication.

4. The pattern

It is the land where the message lives and its projection is decisive for effective exploitation. The design of the media and its frequency can generate a follow-up bomb, as long as the sound content has the correct construction derived from the systematized study of the brand's personality and repetition of the message.

It is important to consider that currently the development of auditory content goes much further than generating rubrics, musical auctions or sound pieces in audiovisual commercials. Although we have hundreds of sounds, phrases and melodies in our auditory memory that remind us of brands and campaigns over time, we must also consider the new platforms and technologies. Right in these, the use of sound identity has become very practical, for example, things as basic and old as the whistle of the kettle when the water boils to the sound of receiving a message on WhatsApp. We know that in some way, by the daily use of these sounds, phrases or melodies depending on the context, sensations such as craving, emotion or anxiety, among other emotional states, can be generated.

From aural resource to the jingle

The advertising tune has been a momentous tool in the modern history of marketing. Although not all music in a commercial should be considered as such, it must be taken into account that not all musical uses in advertising campaigns are a success. It is essential then not to fall into the traditional obviousness of putting background music to videos or a speech. This assessment should be a specialized task that a musician does not necessarily have to solve.

The experts in the creation of the sound identity of a brand not only have vast experience in marketing analysis, creation and production of auditory content, but also the sensitivity to identify audiences. Their job is to design alternatives that interpret the message to be communicated, providing integrated solutions to the visual or narrative content, for this reason it is essential to visualize the full context of the campaigns through their executions at least in periods, where their programming can anticipate as much as possible without committing the bad practice of solving the use of your loudness as a last resort. The anticipation of musicalization alternatives can inspire the communication axis of the campaign or highlight an important insight of the brand.

Probably the most powerful tool of all those mentioned is music. The remembrance it can generate is the most significant result, it even becomes popular and collective culture. In our days the development of digital platforms has leveraged the musical resource as the main tool. It is difficult to imagine TikTok without music, hardly without the access to millions of songs that the art industry offers, this platform would not be the same.

Main concepts in the use of music for advertising

Jingle : It is the musical resource that sings qualities, offers or promotions of an advertising campaign.

It is the musical resource that sings qualities, offers or promotions of an advertising campaign. Soundtrack: It is a musical piece, sung or not, that narrates the mood or personality with a narrative metaphorical interpretation mounted on an image. This can be created expressly for communication content or be a pre-existing work.

It is a musical piece, sung or not, that narrates the mood or personality with a narrative metaphorical interpretation mounted on an image. This can be created expressly for communication content or be a pre-existing work. Score: It is the musicalization of passages that help to describe or set visual scenes.

It is the musicalization of passages that help to describe or set visual scenes. Licensing of pre-existing music: It is the contracting process for the use of a musical theme that already exists; It was not necessarily created for advertising use and the rights of use are normally managed by a music publisher from which the corresponding and specific permissions must be requested.

Stock music: all music is already produced and belonging to a collection or library that can be hired at a lower cost but not exclusive use.

all music is already produced and belonging to a collection or library that can be hired at a lower cost but not exclusive use. Rubric or auditory logo: It is an auditory piece that can be set to music, sung or with sound design, in such a way that through its constant use in all possible media it becomes a solid identity for the brand. It is so identifiable that by itself it represents one hundred percent the presence of a brand.

It is an auditory piece that can be set to music, sung or with sound design, in such a way that through its constant use in all possible media it becomes a solid identity for the brand. It is so identifiable that by itself it represents one hundred percent the presence of a brand. Institutional or identity speaker: It is the character who through his interpretation and strategically designed or chosen tone represents the “voice of the brand” that over time also represents the promise, responsibility of the service or its products and becomes so identifiable that the brand-speaker relationship is recognizable.

All these elements are essential to assess and make effective the use of Sonic Branding for your brand. It is important to always look for professionals who can assess and execute the best alternatives for the strategy, creation and use of these resources.