Marijuana Stocks To Buy Before September? Here’s 2 To Watch Before Next Month

2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch Before The Start Of Next Month

Marijuana stocks are starting to show signs of upward trading. Yet what will it take to see this upward trading become more consistent in the market? Well, right now many are wondering what will it take to bring the trading average of the cannabis sector up. Prior to mid-February marijuana stocks were showing strong signs of growth potential.

This was accomplished when cannabis stocks would dip in trading and see even bigger recoveries. If you look back from the end of October to right before the second week of February 2021 you can the sector as a whole was moving up. In fact, during the first shutdown of the pandemic, many cannabis businesses saw an increase in product demand.

This allowed for some marijuana companies to report record-breaking earnings before the new year began. This also helped some pot stocks see new all-time highs. However, since that time trading has not been the same regardless of any success or progress outside of the market. Take now for example many companies have been releasing sold Q2 2021 earnings. But the success of these earnings has yet to help with any significant upward trading.

At one point in time when one marijuana company reported positive financial results, it would resonate well for other cannabis stocks as well. As of late, this has not been the case and more fear and uncertainty have entered the minds of some investors. Yet not all are turned away from the current drop in the sector’s average.

Some have taken advantage of this drop and have been on the hunt for the best marijuana stocks to buy. Currently, investors want to be prepared for the day the sector runs again. So with marijuana stocks trading at lower prices now seems like a good time to buy.

4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. It produces and sells cannabis and CBD. Back on August 16th, the company released its Q2 2021 financial earnings.

During this time the company’s GAAP-reported revenue of $27.1 million. This is in comparison to $23.0 million in Q1 2021, an increase of 114% year over year and 18% over Q1 2021. Next, the company saw an Adjusted EBITDA increased 27% to $7.5 million compared to $5.9 million in Q1 2021.

This represents an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 22% as compared to an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19% in Q1 2021. Also, 4Front Ventures has a strong performance in sales and product adoption across retail locations. Which exceeded all internal projections; positive momentum continues in Q3.

Words From The Company

“In the second quarter we continued to build on the strong momentum that began last year,” said Leo Gontmakher, Chief Executive Officer of 4Front. “Following the initiation of adult use sales in Massachusetts and the enthusiastic reception of our Calumet City, Illinois dispensary in late 2020, our steady growth quarter over quarter shows that our strategy of replicating low-cost production methods can rapidly scale in the most attractive markets in the country.”

In the last 30 days of trading FFNTF stock has faced a great deal of trouble in the market. This trouble comes in the form of no upward momentum. Essentially the entire month of August has been a loss in trading for this marijuana stock. With this drop for the company, it is adding more fuel to the uncertainty some investors are currently feeling. As August comes to a close investors are waiting to see what will happen with FFNTF stock in the future.

Harborside Inc.

Harborside Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, distribution, wholesale, and retail of cannabis and cannabis products for the adult-use and medical markets in California. In the last 6 weeks, the company has made some important news updates. On July 19th the company announced it will be making some changes to its current management.

The company asked that Peter Bilodeau step down from his role as Interim Chief Executive Officer. A man by the name of Matt Hawkins, Chairman, will assume the position of Interim CEO. This will go on while the company completes its search for a successor. In more recent news Harborside announced that it will host a scheduled conference call to discuss the results for its second quarter.

The conference call will take place on August 31st around 1:00 PM eastern time. This is when the company will report its financial results for the quarter in advance of the call. Hopefully with good earnings to report it will help create some upward trading for HBORF stock.

HBROF Stock has for some time has not been able to catch a wave of upward trading. In the last 4 weeks, HBORF stock has continued its downward pattern of trading. Even when the company shows some type of success outside of the market it has not to transcend into the market side of things. The whole month of August HBORF stock has furthered its decline. Yet with September closing in hopefully things will change for this marijuana stock next month