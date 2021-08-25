TUDUM! This will be the first global event open for Netflix fans
The streaming company will show images, trailers and stars from its series at an event open to the public.
Netflix's startup TUDUM is one of those sonic logos that everyone finds. Now that rubric serves to give name to the first global event for fans of the streaming service.
Exactly one month from now, on September 25, the "TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event" will be held , where the biggest stars and creators of more than 70 series, movies and specials from around the world will join a virtual event of previews, trailers and images open to the public.
What can we see at TUDUM?
The open event Netflix will last 3 hours and progress will be displayed and content of the new seasons of popular series like Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, The Paper House (Money Heist) and Cobra Kai, as well as films such as R ed Notice , Don't Look Up, Extraction, The Harder They Fall and The Old Guard.
This way you can see the latest news live and see the first looks, new trailers and exclusive clips during interactive panels and conversations with Netflix creators and stars from shows such as:
- Aggretsuko / ア グ レ ッ シ ブ 烈 子
- A Whisker Away / 泣 き た い 私 は 猫 を か ぶ る
- Through my window
- Arcane
- Army of Thieves
- Black crab
- Big mouth
- Bridgerton
- Bright: Samurai Soul / ブ ラ イ ト: サ ム ラ イ ソ ウ ル
- Bruised
- The Chestnut Man
- Cobra Kai
- Colin in Black and White
- Cowboy bebop
- The Crown
- Dark desire
- From Volta Aos 15
- Don't look up
- Emily in Paris
- Extraction
- Finding Anamika
- Floor is Lava
- The Harder They Fall
- Hellbound / 지옥
- Heeramandi
- Recursos humanos
- Interceptor
- Inside job
- The Money Heist
- The Old Guard
- Ozark
- Maldives
- My Name / 마이 네임
- New World / 신세계 로부터
- Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie / 劇場版 美 少女 戦 士 セ ー ラ ー ム ー ン Eternal: 前 編 ・ 後 編
- Rebel
- Wild rythm
- Red Notice
- The Sandman
- Sex education
- The Silent Sea / 고요 의 바다
- I am georgina
- Stranger things
- Super Crooks / ス ー パ ー ・ ク ル ッ ク ス
- Ultraman
- The Umbrella Academy
- Vikings: Valhalla
- The witcher
- The Witcher: Blood Origin
- Young, Famous and African
Where can you see the TUDUM event?
The live broadcast will be made through Netflix's YouTube channels around the world, in addition to Twitter and Twitch beginning at 9 am PST / 12 pm EST / 4 pm GMT / 1 am JST and KST.
There will be special preview shows featuring Korean and Indian series and movies, as well as anime content from 5 a.m. M. PST / 8 a. M. EST / 12 p. M. GMT / 9 p. M. JST and KST on specific channels.
Visit TUDUM.com for the latest event news!